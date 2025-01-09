(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.K. is expected to exhibit a considerable growth in the near future stoked by the increasing availability of various industrial minerals, metals, and fossil fuels. Germany vibrating screen market is likely set to reflect a CAGR of around 6.8% through the forecast period, states FMI.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global vibrating screen is experiencing rapid growth, with demand across key sectors such as mining, construction, recycling, and manufacturing. As per the latest market analysis, global sales of vibrating screens reached USD 2,360.3 Million in 2024, reflecting a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 7.1% . This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market projected to reach USD 2,539.7 Million in 2025. From 2025 to 2035, the vibrating screen market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% , ultimately totalling USD 5,283.2 Million by 2035.

Increasing utilization of vibrating screens made of polyurethane materials in gold, iron ore, and coal processing activities is anticipated to propel growth in the market. These products are capable of separating various minerals from granular materials or coarse stones, thus, are considered ideal for both wet and dry materials.

Polyurethane screens also have a high vibration-absorbance property, which makes these a perfect fit for numerous noise-abated operations. These screens offer a load-handling capacity of about twice that of a rubber sieve and an efficacy of around two to five times more than that of conventional screens.

Owing to their high durability, sales of polyurethane screens are likely to gain impetus in a wide range of industries such as cherry-picking, iron and steel producing, recycling, construction aggregate, and wood processing.

Market Overview: Vibrating Screens Essential for Modern Industry

The vibrating screen industry is driven by equipment used to separate and sort materials based on size or other physical properties. These screens play a critical role in various sectors, including:



Mining Industry: Sorting and processing minerals and ores.

Construction Industry: Processing raw materials like sand, gravel, and cement.

Recycling Industry: Sorting and separating recyclable materials. Manufacturing Industry: Ensuring product uniformity and quality control.

In these sectors, vibrating screens are integral to achieving efficient raw material processing, ensuring that industries can meet growing production demands and stringent quality standards.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

1. Expansion of Mining Activities

The mining industry is a major contributor to the growth of the vibrating screen market. Vibrating screens are widely used in mining operations to separate minerals and ores from other materials. As global demand for minerals rises and new mining sites are explored, the need for vibrating screens in the industry is expected to grow substantially.

2. Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies

As emerging economies undergo rapid urbanization and industrialization, large-scale infrastructure projects are being launched. The construction industry relies heavily on vibrating screens to process key materials like aggregates, sand, and cement. With the proliferation of infrastructure projects, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific and Africa, the demand for vibrating screens in the market is expected to soar.

3. Growing Recycling Initiatives

The global emphasis on sustainability and waste management is leading to an expansion of the recycling industry. Vibrating screens are crucial for sorting recyclable materials, thus promoting resource efficiency and reducing waste. Government investments in advanced recycling technologies are further accelerating the growth of the vibrating screen market.

4. Technological Advancements

The introduction of advanced features in vibrating screens is enhancing their performance across industries. High-frequency vibration, automated controls , and energy-efficient designs are becoming standard, enabling industries to boost productivity while reducing operational costs. These technological innovations are also shaping the future of the vibrating screen industry.

Market Trends and Developments:

1. Customization of Equipment

Industries are increasingly seeking customized vibrating screens to address specific operational requirements. This demand has pushed manufacturers to offer flexible designs and modular configurations, further expanding the vibratory screen market.

2. Integration of IoT and Automation

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and automation is transforming the vibrating screen market. By enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote operation capabilities, these technologies are improving equipment efficiency, reducing downtime, and driving overall growth in the market.

3. Emphasis on Energy Efficiency

With growing concern over operational costs and environmental impact, energy-efficient vibrating screens are becoming more popular. The increased focus on energy savings aligns with the global trend toward sustainable practices, positioning the vibrating screen industry for long-term growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report:

Global sales reachedin 2024, with projections to hitby 2035.The market is expected to grow at a CAGR ofbetween 2025 and 2035.The region remains the largest market due to rapid industrialization and infrastructure expansion.The adoption of IoT, automation, and energy-efficient solutions is driving growth in both the market and industry.

“The vibrating screen industry is growing rapidly, driven by rising demand from mining and construction sectors. Advances in automation, energy efficiency, and technology present significant opportunities for manufacturers. With Asia-Pacific leading the market and emerging potential in Africa and Latin America, global expansion is on the horizon.” - opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

How is the Development of Unique Features Helping Vibrating Screen Market to Grow?

Availability of a wide variety of vibrating screens as per the requirements of end users is expected to fuel the growth in this market. Numerous factors, such as the moisture content, type of material, shape of particles, and the amount of undersized and oversized material govern the capacity of these screens.

These screens have screwless fastening system, which makes the replacement process easy and quick. Low susceptibility and high durability of these products are projected to spur their demand in the upcoming years.

Besides this, the need for low maintenance and availability of customized products are set to drive the market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, numerous companies are set to come up with diversified product portfolios to cater to the high unmet demand from customers, which would accelerate the growth.

Vibrating Screen Market Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific: A Dominant Region

Asia-Pacific is the largest region in the vibrating screen market, contributing the most to global market share in 2024. The region's rapid industrialization, expanding mining activities, and large-scale infrastructure projects in countries like China, India, and Indonesia are the main factors behind this dominance.

North America and Europe: Mature Markets with Steady Growth

North America and Europe are established markets for vibrating screens, supported by well-developed mining, construction, and recycling industries. Additionally, technological advancements and stringent environmental regulations are driving steady demand in these regions.

Emerging Markets: Africa and Latin America

Africa and Latin America are emerging as significant markets for vibrating screens, driven by untapped mining potential and the growing demand for infrastructure. These regions represent lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.





Leading Players Operating in the Market:



Terex Corporation

Haulotte Group

Oshkosh Corporation

Linamar Corporation

Tadano Ltd

Aichi Corporation

MEC Aerial Work Platforms

Palfinger AG

Hunan Sinoboom Heavy Industries Co. Ltd Zheijiang Dingli Machinery Co. Ltd

Vibrating Screen Industry Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:



Linear Vibrating Screens

Circular Vibrating Screens

Eliptical Vibrating Screens Feeder

By Drive Type:



Direct Drive Indirect Drive

By End Use:



Construction

Mining

Recycling Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia Middle East and Africa (MEA)



About Future Market Insights (FMI) – Industrial Automation

The industrial automation division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of the installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

German Translation:

Laut Future Market Insights (FMI) erlebt die globale Vibrationssiebindustrie ein rasantes Wachstum, wobei die Nachfrage in Schlüsselsektoren wie Bergbau, Bauwesen, Recycling und Fertigung besteht. Laut der jüngsten Marktanalyse erreichte der weltweite Umsatz mit Vibrationssieben im Jahr 2024 2.360,3 Millionen USD , was einem Wachstum von 7,1 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr entspricht . Dieser Aufwärtstrend dürfte sich fortsetzen und der Markt soll im Jahr 2025 2.539,7 Millionen USD erreichen. Von 2025 bis 2035 soll der Markt für Vibrationssiebe mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 7,6 % wachsen und bis 2035 schließlich 5.283,2 Millionen USD erreichen .

Marktübersicht: Vibrationssiebe sind für die moderne Industrie unverzichtbar

Die Vibrationssiebindustrie ist geprägt von Geräten, die zum Trennen und Sortieren von Materialien nach Größe oder anderen physikalischen Eigenschaften verwendet werden. Diese Siebe spielen in verschiedenen Sektoren eine entscheidende Rolle, darunter:



Bergbauindustrie: Sortieren und Verarbeiten von Mineralien und Erzen.

Bauindustrie: Verarbeitung von Rohstoffen wie Sand, Kies und Zement.

Recyclingindustrie: Sortieren und Trennen wiederverwertbarer Materialien. Fertigungsindustrie: Sicherstellung der Produkteinheitlichkeit und Qualitätskontrolle.

In diesen Sektoren sind Vibrationssiebe von entscheidender Bedeutung für die effiziente Verarbeitung von Rohstoffen und stellen sicher, dass die Industrie den steigenden Produktionsanforderungen und strengen Qualitätsstandards gerecht wird.

Haupttreiber des Marktwachstums:

Die Bergbauindustrie trägt maßgeblich zum Wachstum des Marktes für Vibrationssiebe bei. Vibrationssiebe werden im Bergbau häufig eingesetzt, um Mineralien und Erze von anderen Materialien zu trennen. Da die weltweite Nachfrage nach Mineralien steigt und neue Bergbaustandorte erkundet werden, wird der Bedarf an Vibrationssieben in der Industrie voraussichtlich erheblich steigen.

Da die Schwellenländer eine rasante Urbanisierung und Industrialisierung durchlaufen, werden große Infrastrukturprojekte in Angriff genommen. Die Bauindustrie ist in hohem Maße auf Vibrationssiebe angewiesen, um wichtige Materialien wie Zuschlagstoffe, Sand und Zement zu verarbeiten. Mit der Zunahme von Infrastrukturprojekten, insbesondere in Regionen wie dem asiatisch-pazifischen Raum und Afrika, dürfte die Nachfrage nach Vibrationssieben auf dem Markt stark ansteigen.

Der weltweite Schwerpunkt auf Nachhaltigkeit und Abfallmanagement führt zu einer Expansion der Recyclingindustrie. Vibrationssiebe sind für die Sortierung wiederverwertbarer Materialien von entscheidender Bedeutung und fördern so die Ressourceneffizienz und die Abfallreduzierung. Staatliche Investitionen in fortschrittliche Recyclingtechnologien beschleunigen das Wachstum des Vibrationssiebmarktes zusätzlich.

Die Einführung erweiterter Funktionen bei Vibrationssieben steigert deren Leistung branchenübergreifend. Hochfrequenzvibrationen, automatisierte Steuerungen und energieeffiziente Designs werden zum Standard und ermöglichen es Branchen, die Produktivität zu steigern und gleichzeitig die Betriebskosten zu senken. Diese technologischen Innovationen prägen auch die Zukunft der Vibrationssiebindustrie.

Markttrends und Entwicklungen:

Die Industrie sucht zunehmend nach maßgeschneiderten Vibrationssieben, um spezifische Betriebsanforderungen zu erfüllen. Diese Nachfrage hat die Hersteller dazu veranlasst, flexible Designs und modulare Konfigurationen anzubieten, wodurch der Markt für Vibrationssiebe weiter wächst.

Die Integration von Internet of Things (IoT)-Technologien und Automatisierung verändert den Markt für Vibrationssiebe. Durch die Ermöglichung von Echtzeitüberwachung, vorausschauender Wartung und Fernsteuerung verbessern diese Technologien die Anlageneffizienz, reduzieren Ausfallzeiten und treiben das allgemeine Marktwachstum voran.

Angesichts der wachsenden Besorgnis über Betriebskosten und Umweltauswirkungen erfreuen sich energieeffiziente Vibrationssiebe zunehmender Beliebtheit. Der verstärkte Fokus auf Energieeinsparungen entspricht dem weltweiten Trend zu nachhaltigen Praktiken und positioniert die Vibrationssiebindustrie für langfristiges Wachstum.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Marktbericht:

Der weltweite Umsatz erreichte im Jahr 2024und soll bis 2035 aufsteigen .Der Markt wird zwischen 2025 und 2035 voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR vonwachsen .Die Region bleibt aufgrund der raschen Industrialisierung und des Ausbaus der Infrastruktur der größte Markt.Die Einführung des IoT, der Automatisierung und energieeffizienter Lösungen treibt das Wachstum sowohl auf dem Markt als auch in der Branche voran.

„Die Vibrationssiebindustrie wächst rasant, angetrieben von der steigenden Nachfrage aus dem Bergbau- und Bausektor. Fortschritte in Automatisierung, Energieeffizienz und Technologie bieten Herstellern große Chancen. Da der asiatisch-pazifische Raum den Markt anführt und in Afrika und Lateinamerika Potenzial aufkommt, ist eine globale Expansion in Sicht“, meintNikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Regionale Einblicke in den Vibrationssiebmarkt:

Asien-Pazifik: Eine dominierende Region

Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum ist die größte Region auf dem Markt für Vibrationssiebe und trägt im Jahr 2024 am meisten zum weltweiten Marktanteil bei. Die rasche Industrialisierung der Region, die Ausweitung der Bergbauaktivitäten und groß angelegte Infrastrukturprojekte in Ländern wie China, Indien und Indonesien sind die Hauptfaktoren für diese Dominanz.

Nordamerika und Europa: Reife Märkte mit stetigem Wachstum

Nordamerika und Europa sind etablierte Märkte für Vibrationssiebe, die von gut entwickelten Bergbau-, Bau- und Recyclingindustrien unterstützt werden. Darüber hinaus sorgen technologische Fortschritte und strenge Umweltauflagen für eine stetige Nachfrage in diesen Regionen.

Schwellenmärkte: Afrika und Lateinamerika

Afrika und Lateinamerika entwickeln sich zu bedeutenden Märkten für Vibrationssiebe, angetrieben durch ungenutztes Bergbaupotenzial und den wachsenden Bedarf an Infrastruktur. Diese Regionen bieten Marktteilnehmern in den kommenden Jahren lukrative Möglichkeiten.

Führende Akteure auf dem Markt:



Terex Corporation

Haulotte Group

Oshkosh Corporation

Linamar Corporation

Tadano GmbH

Aichi Corporation

MEC Hubarbeitsbühnen

Palfinger AG

Hunan Sinoboom Heavy Industries Co. Ltd Zheijiang Dingli Machinery Co. Ltd

Segmentierungsanalyse der Vibrationssiebindustrie:

Nach Produkttyp:



Linearschwingsiebe

Kreisschwingsiebe

Elliptische Vibrationssiebe Zuführung

Nach Laufwerkstyp:



Direktantrieb Indirekter Antrieb

Nach Endverwendung:



Konstruktion

Bergbau

Recycling Sonstiges

Nach Region:



Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Westeuropa

Osteuropa

Ostasien

Südasien Naher Osten und Afrika (MEA)



Über Future Market Insights (FMI) – Industrial Automation

Die Abteilung für Industrieautomation von Future Market Insights (FMI) bietet einen neuartigen Ansatz und eine innovative Perspektive bei der Analyse des Marktes für Industrieautomation. Eine umfassende Abdeckung von Kapital-, tragbaren, Prozess-, Bau-, Industrie- und Spezialmaschinen im gesamten Fertigungssektor und eine ausgeprägte Analyse der installierten Basis, Verbrauchsmaterialien, Ersatzteile und der USP-Feature-Anwendungsmatrix machen uns zu einer Vorreiterrolle in der Branche. Wir sind bevorzugte Partner etablierter und aufstrebender Branchenakteure und Vertriebspartner, wenn es darum geht, neue Umsatzaussichten zu erhalten, auszubauen und zu identifizieren.

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

