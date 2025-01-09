Mumbai Hosts Gypsy Travel Festival

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Mumbai :

The Gypsy is set to host the highly anticipated 'Gypsy Travel Festival' in Mumbai on January 11-12, 2025.



This two-day event promises to be a vibrant celebration of travel, bringing together enthusiasts, experts, and leading travel brands from around the world. Held at a premier venue in the heart of Mumbai, the festival will spotlight a diverse range of international destinations and travel innovations, making it a must-attend event for both globetrotters and industry professionals.

Attendees can expect a variety of interactive sessions and workshops led by some of the most prominent voices in the travel industry. These sessions will offer valuable insights into emerging travel trends, destination highlights, and tips for creating unique travel experiences.



The festival will also provide hands-on opportunities to explore creative travel solutions and engage with exhibitors showcasing the latest in travel technology, sustainable tourism, and off-the-beaten-path adventures.

Whether you're seeking inspiration for your next journey or looking to connect with like-minded travelers, the Gypsy Travel Festival has something for everyone. From engaging panel discussions to the chance to network with top travel professionals, the event is designed to ignite wanderlust and open doors to a world of possibilities.



With its vibrant atmosphere and rich array of experiences, the festival promises to be a highlight on Mumbai's 2025 event calendar.

The Gypsy Travel Network is bringing the vibrant Gypsy Travel Festival (TGTF) to Mumbai on January 11 and 12, 2025. Hosted at Jio World Drive in BKC, this dynamic two-day festival will showcase an impressive lineup of extraordinary global destinations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Seychelles, and Utah.



Attendees can also explore offerings from renowned travel brands such as CGH Earth, Club Med, and Ponant Expeditions.

Esteemed travel enthusiasts, including Björn Pálsson from Crazy Puffin Adventures and Vinayak Singh from The Dram Club, are set to participate in the festival. Joining them are prominent figures such as Shivya Nath and Aneesh Bhasin.



Attendees will have the exclusive chance to connect with these travel experts through engaging panels and insightful masterclasses, diving deep into the complexities of global travel.

