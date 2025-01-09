Strike On Zaporizhzhia: 13 Killed, Injury Toll Rises To 113

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the aftermath of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, as many as 113 people were injured, 59 of them were hospitalized.

According Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram .

"As many as 113 people injured, 10 of them are in serious condition – these are the consequences of yesterday's Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov wrote.

Medical assistance was provided to the victims, including a 13-year-old minor.

Currently, 59 individuals are hospitalized, with 10 in critical condition.

As reported earlier, on January 8, the Russian forces launched an attack with guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia's Shevchenkivskyi district which claimed the lives of 13 people.