Strike On Zaporizhzhia: 13 Killed, Injury Toll Rises To 113
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the aftermath of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, as many as 113 people were injured, 59 of them were hospitalized.
According Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram .
"As many as 113 people injured, 10 of them are in serious condition – these are the consequences of yesterday's Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov wrote.
Medical assistance was provided to the victims, including a 13-year-old minor.
Currently, 59 individuals are hospitalized, with 10 in critical condition.
Read also: Brink
: US, partners
are stepping
up assistance
to Ukraine after Russian attack
on Zaporizhzhia
As reported earlier, on January 8, the Russian forces launched an attack with guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia's Shevchenkivskyi district which claimed the lives of 13 people.
MENAFN09012025000193011044ID1109071225
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.