JMD Furniture & Mattress Earns Top Ratings For Customer Service

TEMPLE HILLS, MD, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JMD Furniture & Mattress is excited to announce the grand opening of its new location in Laurel, Maryland. This marks the latest step in the company's ongoing expansion across the DMV (D.C., Maryland, and Virginia) area, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted provider of affordable, high-quality furniture and mattresses.The new Laurel showroom joins the company's existing locations in Temple Hills, District Heights, Alexandria, and Suitland, allowing JMD Furniture to better serve customers in the region with an expanded selection of furniture for every room of the home.Expanding to Meet the Needs of the CommunityJMD Furniture's growth reflects the company's commitment to providing the DMV community with quality home furnishings. With the addition of the Laurel location, JMD Furniture continues its dedication to delivering an unparalleled shopping experience, featuring a broad range of living room, bedroom, dining room furniture, and mattresses at affordable prices.“We're thrilled to expand our presence in the DMV area with the opening of our Laurel location,” said Sunita, owner of JMD Furniture & Mattress.“Our goal has always been to make furniture shopping accessible and stress-free for our customers, and we're proud to continue offering personalized service and high-quality products to more residents in the region.”Customer-Centric Shopping ExperienceJMD Furniture is known for its customer-first approach. At each location, including the new Laurel store, knowledgeable staff members offer personalized service to help customers find the ideal furniture and mattress pieces for their homes. From design advice to detailed product knowledge, JMD Furniture is committed to providing an exceptional experience for every shopper.The company's dedication to customer satisfaction has earned it the distinction of being consistently rated #1 for customer service in the region. In addition to its helpful staff, JMD Furniture offers a fast and reliable delivery service, ensuring that purchases are quickly and safely brought to customers' homes.Commitment to Affordability and FlexibilityAs part of its commitment to making home furnishings affordable for everyone, JMD Furniture offers flexible financing options, including no-credit-needed payment plans. This allows customers of all financial backgrounds to find furniture that suits their needs and budget.“We understand that purchasing furniture and mattresses can be a big investment, and we strive to make that process easier for our customers,” said Sunita.“Our payment options, including layaway plans, help make quality furniture more accessible to families across the DMV area.”Locations Across the DMV AreaIn addition to the new Laurel location, JMD Furniture & Mattress operates four other convenient locations across the DMV:JMD Temple Hills – 2346B Iverson St., Temple Hills, MD 20748JMD District Heights – 6611 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD 20747JMD Alexandria – 7708B Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22306JMD Suitland – 4053 Silver Hill Road, Suitland, MD 20746JMD Laurel (New Location) – 1001 Fairlawn Ave., Laurel, MD 20707Each location offers an extensive selection of furniture and mattresses, as well as expert guidance to ensure customers find exactly what they need.About JMD Furniture & MattressFounded over a decade ago, JMD Furniture & Mattress has become a leading provider of home furnishings in the DMV area. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, the company is known for its wide range of high-quality products, affordable pricing, and dedication to making the furniture shopping experience seamless.

