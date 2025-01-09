(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA)

--

1963 -- Al-Arabi SC won the Amir 2nd cup after beating rival Kuwait SC 1-0.

1968 -- State of Kuwait, along with Saudi Arabia and Libya, established the Organization of Arab Exporting Countries (OAPEC). The charter of the organization was signed in Beirut, Lebanon, and Kuwait is chosen for hosting its headquarters.

1991 -- US President George H.W. Bush addressed a message to Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, saying that the world was standing at the brink of war with Iraq, and this war started with Iraq's aggression on Kuwait, and this can only be stopped by Iraq's abidance by the Security Council resolution 678, and complete and unconditional withdrawal from the State of Kuwait.

1994 -- The 1989 international Basel environmental agreement, concerning the transport and ridding off hazardous material, came to effect in Kuwait.

2001 -- State of Kuwait signed the Arab Gulf Program for Supporting the UN Development Agencies, where the country will host headquarters of the Arab Open University.

2005 -- State of Kuwait donated USD 100 million for tsunami victims in the south and southeast Asia, out of which USD 30 million were cash donations and USD 70 million to fund projects executed by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

2013 -- President of Kuwait Journalists Association (KJA) Ahmad Behbehani elected President of the Arab Journalists Union, during the latter's conference in Cairo, Egypt, becoming the first journalist from Kuwait and Gulf to win this post since establishment of the Union in 1964.

2014 -- State of Kuwait National Assembly approved amendments concerning provisions of the monetary law and Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) allowing foreign banks to open branches in Kuwait with national labor representing 50 percent of total workforce in these entities.

2016 -- The Ministry of Health commissioned 54 ambulances, which are connected via a network with Emergency Rooms (ERs).

2017 -- The Kuwaiti government decided on including humanitarian work and charity as a subject in school curriculum.

2019 -- Kuwait University's team from Computer Engineering Department won a patent from the US patent office over an invention of an electric circuit which minimize energy consumption. (end) bs