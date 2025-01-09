State-Of-Art Ice Skating Rink Constructed In Sonamarg
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Sonamarg -The Sonamarg Development Authority has successfully constructed a state-of-the-art ice-skating rink under the direction of CEO Ghulam Mohammad Bhat.
The project, which involved the combined efforts of the SDA team and casual laborers, is aimed at enhancing the tourism appeal of Sonamarg and providing local youth with a dedicated platform for winter sports activities.
The ice-skating rink has already attracted attention, drawing thousands of students and enthusiasts from across various states last year, reported news agency KNO.
This initiative is positioning Sonamarg as a prominent winter sports destination, with the rink set to become a hub for both locals and visitors.
CEO Ghulam Mohammad Bhat praised the hard work and dedication of the SDA team, acknowledging the challenges faced during construction and highlighting the team's resilience in completing the project. The rink's opening event is scheduled to take place in the coming days, where thousands of local and non-local students are expected to participate.
