J&K Bank Wins 7-0 In Christmas Gold Cup

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K bank XI registered a thumping 7-0 win on Wednesday in the 18th Christmas Gold Cup football tournament 2024-25 at Mini Stadium Parade Ground in Jammu.
The tournament is being organised by All J&K Sports & Cultural Welfare Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council and J&K Football Association.
J&K Bank played the quarter-final match against City Club Udhampur.
Captain Aakif Reshi put in a brilliant performance, scoring a hat trick in the first half of the game. Aakif netted in the 8th, 21st and 28th minute, while Farhan scored in the 14th minute. Furqan Nabi made 5-0 in 29th minute.
In the second half, Adnan Ayoub scored in 65th minute, while Prem Kumar made it 7-0 in the 89th.
The chief guest on the ocassion was Yousuf Dar, former international football player who also played for the erstwhile SRTC. He was accompanied by Ramesh Chander (International Player), Rakesh Kumar (International Player), S. Satpal Singh (Manager Parade Ground), among others.
