North Korea Bans Hot Dogs Due To 'Western Ties'
Date
1/8/2025 11:50:24 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Agencies
Pyongyang, North Korea: World media reported on Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un announced a ban on the sale and serving of hot dogs to the public in the Democratic People's Republic of North Korea.
The decree was described by several newspapers as Pyongyang's attempt at cracking down on“Western culture” in the country.
UK newspaper The Sun also reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had declared that serving hot dogs was“an act of treason.”
People caught selling or cooking hot dogs in North Korea could even face the possibility of spending time in a labor camp.
