Greece Reports First HMPV Case

Greece has confirmed its first case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in a 71-year-old man, the national news agency AMNA reported on Wednesday.

The patient, who had pneumonia and underlying conditions, is in intensive care in Thessaloniki, a northern city.

The National Public Health Organization has advised medical staff to follow protocols and maintain strict hygiene measures.

Gkikas Magiorkinis, associate professor of epidemiology at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, reassured the public, saying there is no need to panic as

HMPV is a known virus that has circulated for decades and is not considered highly dangerous.