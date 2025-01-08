Fitrat Rejects Trump's Claim Of US Dollars Delivered To IEA

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President-elect Donald has claimed that billions of US dollars have been delivered to the current Afghan but the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has rejected the claim and said the US did not only gave money to Afghanistan but it has frozen billions of dollars of assets of the people of Afghanistan.

Addressing a press in Florida, he said:“It's not even believable. Billions of dollars, not millions-billions,” Mr. Trump said.“We pay billions of dollars to essentially the Afghanistan. And that's given by Biden.”

US President-elect Donald Trump strongly criticized the Joe Biden government yesterday, claiming that billions of dollars from US financial resources are being transferred to the caretaker government of Afghanistan.

This comes at a time when some members of the US Congress have expressed concern about the aid that may reach the caretaker government of Afghanistan.

But Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), rejected US President-elect Donald Trump's claim and said:“The reality is that US did not give even a single penny but it has frozen the assets of the people of Afghanistan.”

He said the IEA did not expect any aid and assistance from the US and they would never seek it.

Fitrat on his x.com wrote:“The amount that the US talked about is the spending, most of which was used for the evacuation and withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan or the evacuation and resettlement of Afghans who fled Afghanistan with them; perhaps some of it was also spent by international organizations in the name of so-called humanitarian aid.”

He said IEA wanted that the US should cut off this type of spending because the people of Afghanistan did not reap the benefit of these spending.

Fitrat said that if analyzed carefully, the US has spent all this money to achieve its own goals in the name of Afghanistan and was trying to spread propaganda against the Islamic Emirate through this.

According to reports, the US government has also rejected direct aid to the Islamic Emirate, saying that international aid to Afghanistan is for humanitarian purposes.

