New and RSV estimates can help shape prevention efforts

WASHINGTON, USA, (CDC) – It is not possible to know exactly how many people get sick from COVID-19 and RSV. That's because not everyone who gets COVID-19 or RSV will get tested or seek medical care. Also, COVID-19 and RSV are not nationally notifiable diseases. This means only cases that lead to hospitalization are reported to CDC.

Because of this, CDC uses models to estimate the national impact of COVID-19 and RSV – for example, how many people go to a healthcare provider or are hospitalized because of these illnesses. The models use inputs from continually updated surveillance data and data from the latest scientific studies. CDC has published similar estimates for flu for many years.

People can use this information to help them make informed decisions about their healthcare, such as vaccination, testing, and treatment. These estimates can help public health officials promote prevention measures and plan for COVID-19 and RSV impacts on healthcare systems to ensure that Americans can continue to get the healthcare they need during times of widespread respiratory illnesses. The estimates will also help us compare the burden associated with COVID-19 and RSV year over year and compare it to other respiratory illnesses.

Preliminary US COVID-19 and RSV burden estimates since October 1, 2024, are available on CDC's website and will be updated weekly on Fridays. This year's and previous years' flu disease burden estimates are also available.

Certain groups at increased risk for severe health outcomes from Parvovirus B19

Parvovirus B19 infection can lead to serious health complications for certain groups, including those with a weakened immune system, chronic hemolytic blood disorders (like sickle cell disease), or who are pregnant.

New data from three MMWRs show that:



The percentage of positive human parvovirus B19 results in clinical specimens more than doubled in 2024 compared to pre-pandemic levels.

In Minnesota, during the first ten months of 2024, 19 cases of parvovirus B19-associated pregnancy complication were identified compared to a total of 28 cases identified during the preceding 5 years. A sickle cell disease clinic in Atlanta, GA, found that the rate of severe anemia due to parvovirus B19 infection in children with sickle cell disease more than tripled during the first nine months of 2024 compared to the overall rate for the previous 14 years.

For most people, infection with parvovirus B19 causes no symptoms or mild illness, such as flu-like symptoms, rash, and joint pain. Talk with your doctor if you are pregnant, have a weakened immune system, or have a chronic hemolytic blood disorder (like sickle cell disease) and are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

