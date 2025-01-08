Meningioma And Cyproterone Acetate (Synthetic Progestin): Hormone Induced Mutational Shift

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Characteristics of cyproterone acetate (CPA)-associated meningiomas

Dr. Greg Vigna

Evidence links cyproterone acetate (CPA) to meningioma risk, and CPA and Depo-Provera are linked to multiple skull base tumors

- Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“More evidence is mounting on the association between the use of CPA (cyproterone acetate) and the development of meningiomas. The European Medicines Agency has recently issued restrictions regarding the use of CPA in doses exceeding 10 mg/day because of meningioma risk,” states Dr. Mirella Hage, endocrinologist.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, states,“The DNA footprint of meningiomas in women exposed to Depo-Provera is different when compared with those who develop meningiomas without exposure, which is similar to what is observed with cyproterone acetate. Depo-Provera and CPA both cause meningiomas with an increased tendency for there to be multiple and located at the skull base.”

What did Dr. Hage report in“Estrogen and Progesterone Therapy and Meningiomas” published in Endocrinology, 2022, 163, 1-10? See Table 2.

Read Dr. Hage's article:

Dr. Vigna adds,“Depo-Provera and CPA associated meningiomas are both associated with P1k3CA mutations, which is a reshuffling of the frequencies of the known mutations of genes that cause meningiomas. Depo-Provera, like CPA, causes tumorgenesis and the meningiomas tend to be multiple and located at the skull base.”

Read“Progestin-associated shift of meningioma mutational landscape” published in Annals of Oncology. Vol. 29, Issue 3, March 2018, Pg. 681-686:

Vigna Law Group is a national litigation firm that focuses on neurological injuries caused by medical malpractice, mid-urethral slings, and drugs including Depo-Provera. His California and Washington DC law firms represents women who required craniotomies for meningiomas with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas.

Read Dr. Vigna's free book, "Mother's Guide to Birth Injury "

Click here for a free book on Vaginal Mesh Pain by Dr. Vigna.

To learn more, visit the Meningioma Resection Help Desk .

Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Vigna Law Group

+1 817-809-9023

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.