Expanding Horizons: Xentria Achieves Milestone Success With Biosimilar Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Xentria is in partnership to lead the clinical development of a portfolio of biosimilars, playing a critical role in progressing biosimilar drug development to potentially improve patient access to affordable treatments. Xentria's efforts contribute to the growing biosimilars landscape that has delivered substantial savings to the United States healthcare with considerable potential for future growth. Within 2024, Xentria initiated 5 biosimilar clinical trials across multiple regions with completed enrollment in 2 of those clinical trials. Up to 6 additional biosimilar studies are planned to begin in 2025.

Xentria expands operations to accelerate biosimilar development through clinical advancements.

Xentria's lead asset, XTMAB-16, an anti-TNFα monoclonal antibody, is being tested in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for its ability to potentially help patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a chronic, multisystem inflammatory disorder. XTMAB-16 is positioned as one of a few therapeutics specifically developed and indicated for treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis* in contrast to symptomatic steroid treatment, which is the current standard of care. Within 2024, this trial opened operations in the United Kingdom and received approval to proceed in the European Union.

*Prospective commercial use is contingent upon the successful completion of clinical trials, followed by comprehensive regulatory review and approval.

Tom Shea, President of Xentria said: "Our focus on global operational growth over the past year has proven that the team at Xentria is set up to address challenging drug development and further expand our portfolio to develop therapeutics that align with our mission in 2025 and beyond."

"Growth in operations in various regions and regulatory bodies has set Xentria up to be a strategic leader in rapid and efficient clinical development."

Vice President of Clinical Development, Tom Matthews, noted, "Our growth in 2024 and our planned portfolio expansion has validated Xentria as a trusted partner for challenging drug development. This celebration of milestones is due to the incredible cross functional work of our clinical development, medical affairs, and quality teams, and illustrates Xentria's tenacity, teamwork, and collaboration."

About Xentria

Established in 2020, Xentria works across biopharmaceutics communities creating innovative and authentic collaborations and partnerships that advance challenging drug development. Xentria, derived from "centrality", is dedicated to delivering customized approaches to ambitious drug innovation through meaningful patient engagement and effective partnerships. Headquartered in Chicago, Xentria is taking the lead to support surging life sciences initiatives for global audiences, while nurturing diversity, individualism, and sustainability.

