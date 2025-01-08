NOTICE OF DATA BREACH

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Dear members of the STIIIZY community:



Stiiizy, ("STIIIZY") values the trust you place in us and takes the privacy and security of your information very seriously. Unfortunately, we are writing to inform you about an incident potentially affecting certain of your personal information processed by one of STIIIZY's vendors.

Please review this communication to learn what happened and the steps that you can take to protect yourself against identity fraud.

What Happened?

On November 20, 2024, we were notified by a vendor of point-of-sale processing services for some of our retail locations that accounts with their organization had been compromised by an organized cybercrime group. An investigation conducted by the vendor revealed that personal information relating to certain STIIIZY customers processed by the vendor was acquired by the threat actors on or around October 10, 2024 - November 10, 2024. Upon receiving notice of the incident, we launched our own investigation to assess the extent of the impact. We have determined that certain of our customers' personal information and documents was acquired by the threat actors. We have been working closely with the vendor and our legal counsel to address the situation, including to determine the cause of the incident. This notification was not delayed by law enforcement.

What Information Was Involved?

Based on our initial investigation, the incident only impacted consumer profiles associated with the following STIIIZY locations:



STIIIZY Union Square: 180 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA



STIIIZY Mission: 3326 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA



STIIIZY Alameda: 1528 Webster St., Alameda, CA

STIIIZY Modesto: 426 McHenry Ave., Modesto, CA

The incident impacted information contained on government-issued identification cards, including drivers' licenses and medical cannabis cards, as well as information related to transactions with our dispensaries. The categories of information compromised include name, address, date of birth, age, drivers' license number, passport number, photograph, the signatures appearing on a government ID card, medical cannabis cards, transaction histories, and other personal information. Not all of this information was affected for each impacted individual.

What We Are Doing

STIIIZY values your privacy and deeply regrets that this incident occurred. STIIIZY has implemented additional security measures designed to prevent a recurrence of such an attack and to protect the privacy of STIIIZY's valued customers, Additionally, we are providing affected individuals with free credit monitoring services, as described more fully below.

What You Can Do

STIIIZY encourages you to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, security experts suggest individuals to contact their financial institution and major credit bureaus to inform them of such a breach and take whatever steps are recommended to protect your interests, including the possible placement of a fraud alert on credit files.

Individuals who have received a notification or who believe they might be impacted by this incident may contact STIIIZY's dedicated assistance line at 833-799-4284 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

As a precautionary measure, and to assist you in protecting yourself against identity theft, STIIIZY has arranged to make available to impacted individuals Single Bureau Credit Monitoring/Single Bureau Credit Report/Single Bureau Credit Score services at no charge. These services provide you with alerts for 12 months from the date of enrollment when changes occur to your credit file.

This notification is sent to you the same day that the change or update takes place with the bureau. Finally, we are providing you with proactive fraud assistance to help with any questions that you might have or in event that you become a victim of fraud. These services will be provided by Cyberscout, a TransUnion company specializing in fraud assistance and remediation services.



To enroll in credit monitoring services at no charge, please follow the instructions provided on .

In the meantime, we encourage you to take the following steps to further protect your information: