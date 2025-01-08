French Mps Concerned Over Macron's Comments On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French Socialist MPs are concerned by President Emmanuel Macron's statement, which called on Ukrainians to "hold realistic discussions on territorial issues" to resolve the conflict with Russia.

That's according to a statement published on the Socialist Party's website.

"(Macron's - ed.) statement, which is completely untimely, as it is full of insinuations, forces MPs to express their deep concern," the statement reads.

Lawmakers ask the president to refrain from statements that could harm international relations.

"No one can agree to the annexation of part of Ukrainian territory by Russia. We must respect international law, which is our only compass. In this regard, only Ukraine can decide whether to launch negotiations or not, on the conditions that it will determine itself,” the statement said.

The statement also contains a reminder that France fully supports the just resistance to the aggressor and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“We reiterate our unwavering support for the Ukrainian resistance to allow the country to restore its full sovereignty within its borders internationally recognized in 1991. That is, with Crimea and Donbas,” legislators said.

As Ukrinform reported, the French president said Ukraine should have“realistic discussions” on territorial issues.