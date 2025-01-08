Death Toll In Zaporizhzhia Rises To 13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, 13 people were killed and 18 injured as a result of a Russian attack.
This information was reported on Telegram by Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Regina Kharchenko, according to Ukrinform.
"An absolute horror and yet another disaster for Zaporizhzhia. 13 people are dead. 18 people have been injured," the post reads.
According to Head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, four individuals are in critical condition.
A day of mourning will be declared in the city tomorrow.
Read also: One dead
, three injured
as Russia attacks industrial infrastructure
in Zaporizhzhia
Earlier, it was reported that the Russian forces launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia's Shevchenkivskyi district.
