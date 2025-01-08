Alstom S.A: Half-Year Liquidity Contact Statement For Alstom
Date
1/8/2025 12:15:53 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 8 January 2025 – Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Alstom to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of December 31, 2024, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
Over the period from 2024/11/21 to 2024/12/31, the number of transactions processed is as followed:
|
| Number of transactions carried out
| Number of securities traded
| Amount of transactions (in €)
| Buy
| 3,913
| 1,279,463
| 27,538,354.89
| Sell
| 5,057
| 1,279,463
| 27,542,659.86
When it was implemented on November 21st, 2024, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
€18,000,000
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.
The complete transaction template is available in the attached pdf document.
ALSTOMTM is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.
|
| About Alstom
|
|
| Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.
For more information, please visit .
|
|
|
| Contacts
| Press
Philippe MOLITOR - Tel. : +33 (0) 7 76 00 97 79
...
Thomas ANTOINE - Tel. : +33 (0) 6 11 47 28 60
...
Investor Relations
Martin VAUJOUR – Tél : +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
...
Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tél : +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56
...
|
Attachment
20250108_PR_Contract_Liquidity_EN
MENAFN08012025004107003653ID1109069371
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.