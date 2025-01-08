HOOKIPA Pharma Inc - FORM 8 (OPD)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORM 8 (OPD) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the“Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. N/A (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (Offeror) (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? Offeror (e) Date position held:

The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 7 January 2025 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state“N/A” No

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security:

HOOKIPA Common Stock of $0.0001 par value per share Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 0 - 0 - (2) Cash-settled derivatives:

0 - 0 - (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 - 0 -

TOTAL: 0 - 0 -

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: N/A Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: N/A

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

a) Interests held by the directors of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., their close relatives and related trusts

Name Class Number of Shares Percentage shareholding (%)* Julie O'Neill Common Stock 496 0.00 % David R. Kaufman Common Stock 457 0.00 %

*Rounded down to two decimal places.

(b) Interests held as options or awards under the share plans of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. by the directors of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and their close relatives and related trusts who are not exempt principal traders for the purposes of Rule 8 of the Code

Name

Share Plan No. of ordinary shares under option Date of grant Vesting date Expiry date Exercise price per share (p) Malte Peters 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 108,695 7/22/2024 (1) N/A N/A Malte Peters 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 4,900 06/17/2024 (2) 06/17/2034 $7.10 Malte Peters 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 5,200 6/09/2023 (3) 06/09/2033 $10.10 Terry Coelho 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 69,875 7/22/2024 (1) N/A N/A Terry Coelho 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 4,900 06/17/2024 (2) 06/17/2034 $7.10 Terry Coelho 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 5,200 6/09/2023 (3) 06/09/2033 $10.10 Julie O'Neill 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 4,900 06/17/2024 (2) 06/17/2034 $7.10 Julie O'Neill 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 2,600 06/09/2023 06/09/2024 06/09/2033 $10.10 Julie O'Neill 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 2,000 06/30/2022 06/30/2023 06/30/2032 $16.30 Julie O'Neill 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 960 06/01/2021 06/01/2022 06/01/2031 $166.10 Julie O'Neill 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 960 06/18/2020 06/18/2021 06/18/2030 $114.50 Julie O'Neill 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 960 12/18/2019 12/18/2020 12/18/2029 $99.60 Julie O'Neill 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 692 04/17/2019 (4) 04/17/2029 $140.00 Julie O'Neill 2018 Stock Option and Grant Plan 1,227 12/31/2018 (5) 12/31/2026 $103.30 David R. Kaufman 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 4,900 06/17/2024 (2) 06/17/2034 $7.10 David R. Kaufman 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 2,600 06/09/2023 06/09/2024 06/09/2033 $10.10 David R. Kaufman 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 2,000 06/30/2022 06/30/2023 06/30/2032 $16.30 David R. Kaufman 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 960 06/01/2021 06/01/2022 06/01/2031 $166.10 David R. Kaufman 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 960 06/18/2020 06/18/2021 06/18/2030 $114.50 David R. Kaufman 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 1,920 04/17/2019 (4) 04/17/2029 $140.00 Sean Cassidy 2019 Stock Option and Incentive Plan 9,800 07/22/2024 (6) 7/22/2034 $6.44

(1) The restricted stock units shall vest in two equal installments on July 22, 2025 and July 22, 2026, subject to the director's continuous service through each such date.

(2) This option award shall vest and become fully exercisable on the earlier to occur of (a) June 17, 2025 and (b) the date of the Company's next annual meeting of its stockholders.

(3) One-third of this option vested on June 9, 2024, with the remainder vesting in 8 equal quarterly installments thereafter.

(4) 25% of this option vested and became exercisable on April 17, 2020, with the remainder vesting in 8 equal quarterly installments thereafter.

(5) 25% of this option vested and became exercisable on October 1, 2019, with the remainder vesting in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter.

(6) The shares subject to this option will vest in thirty-six equal monthly installments commencing July 22, 2024, subject to the director's continuous service through each such date.

c) Interests and short positions held by investment managers, investment advisers and connected advisors of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Not applicable.

(d) Interests held by other presumed concert parties of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Not applicable.



(e) Rights to subscribe for new securities held by other presumed concert parties of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Not applicable.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state“none” None



(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state“none”

None



(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO





Date of disclosure: 8 January 2025 Contact name: Terry Coelho, EVP & CFO Telephone number: +43 1 890 63 60

