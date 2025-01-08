Bit Origin Ltd Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Notification Of Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Non-Compliance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) ("Bit Origin" or the "Company"), an emerging growth company engaged in the business with diversified expansion strategies, today announced that it has received a written notification (the "Notification Letter") from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Stock LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it is no longer in compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, listing Rule 5550(b)(1), due to its failure to maintain a minimum of $2,500,000 in stockholders' equity. In the Company's Form 20-F dated December 26, 2024, the Company reported stockholders' equity of $909,583 as of June 30, 2024.

The Notification Letter provides that the Company has 45 calendar days to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If the plan is accepted, Nasdaq can grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the letter to evidence compliance.

The Notification Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq. The Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol“BTOG”.

About Bit Origin Ltd

Bit Origin Ltd, formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., is an emerging growth company operating in the United States and engaged in the cryptocurrency mining business. The Company is also actively deploying blockchain technologies alongside diversified expansion strategies. For more information, please visit

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Company Contact

Bit Origin Ltd

Mr. Jiang Jinghai, Chairman of the Board, CEO and COO

Email: ...

