CCC, Qinetiq Win Contract To Supply UAV To U.S. Navy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that it was awarded a $14 million USD contract with the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) to QinetiQ's Vindicator and related services to the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD). The Vindicator is an Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle - Target designed to simulate the threat of missiles and aircraft for air defence systems.

The Vindicator is built to withstand challenging conditions and rigorous training scenarios, enhancing military readiness and proficiency. With its robust design and adaptable features, it offers an essential tool for defense operations to test and evaluate air-defense systems effectively.

QinetiQ is a leading provider of defence and security solutions. The UK-based company offers advanced tech systems and products tailored to meet the intricate needs of government and commercial clients. Its Canadian facility, located in Medicine Hat, Alberta, specializes in cutting-edge solutions in areas such as autonomous systems, robotics, and cybersecurity. With a strong commitment to fostering strategic partnerships and nurturing local talent, QinetiQ plays a vital role in bolstering Canada's defence capabilities while also contributing to the broader defence industry of NATO members.

NAWCWD is a key component of the United States Navy that specializes in the lifecycle support of naval aviation weapons systems. This division is instrumental in providing advanced testing, evaluation, and research facilities, ensuring that naval aviators are equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry and support systems.

CCC is the designated contracting authority for U.S. DoD purchases from Canada. Through its U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service , CCC supports Canadian businesses like QinetiQ to supply the U.S. DoD with made-in-Canada solutions. U.S. DoD Prime Contractor is a free service funded by the Government of Canada and supported by the U.S. Government.

To learn more, contact the CCC team .

Quotes

“QinetiQ's Vindicator is a world-class UAV solution that exemplifies Canadian engineering at its best.” – Diane Montambault, VP of Contract Management and Operations, CCC.



“QinetiQ is proud to offer the Vindicator to the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, to help enhance the preparedness and response capabilities of the U.S. Navy.” – Ryan Peterson - Customer Account Manager, QinetiQ.



Related



U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service Selling to the U.S. Military

Contact

For media enquiries, please contact ...

About CCC

CCC is Canada's government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca .