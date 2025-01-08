Public Asked How To Recover Dumped Munitions In Swiss Lakes
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
For decades, thousands of tonnes of old ammunition have lain dormant at the bottom of Swiss Alpine lakes. The government has now launched a competition for ideas on how to safely remove it.
This content was published on
August 15, 2024 - 15:42
1 minute
Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent Radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo in 2001.
More from this auth
Multimed
Español
es
¿Cómo recuperar las municiones arrojadas en los lagos suizos?
Read more: ¿Cómo recuperar las municiones arrojadas en los lagos suizos
日本語
ja
湖に投棄された武器弾薬、スイス政府が安全な回収方法のアイデアコンテスト
Read more: 湖に投棄された武器弾薬、スイス政府が安全な回収方法のアイデアコンテスト
العربية
ar
مكافأة مالية مقابل أفكار مبتكرة لانتشال الذخيرة المدفونة في البحيرات السويسرية
Read more: مكافأة مالية مقابل أفكار مبتكرة لانتشال الذخيرة المدفونة في البحيرات السويسري
中文
zh
有奖征集清理瑞士湖泊中旧弹药的方案
Read more: 有奖征集清理瑞士湖泊中旧弹药的方
Русский
ru
Конкурс идей: как достать боеприпасы со дна швейцарских озер?
Read more: Конкурс идей: как достать боеприпасы со дна швейцарских озер
From 1918 to 1964, the army dumped over 12,000 tonnes of unused materiel into the lakes of Thun, Lucerne and Brienz in particular. It lies at depths of up to 220 metres. The Federal Office for Armaments (armasuisse) has now asked the public what to do about it. The best three ideas will share a prize pot of CHF50,000 ($57,780).
MENAFN08012025000210011054ID1109068514
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.