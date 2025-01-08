Public Asked How To Recover Dumped Munitions In Swiss Lakes

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) For decades, thousands of tonnes of old ammunition have lain dormant at the bottom of Swiss Alpine lakes. The has now launched a competition for ideas on how to safely remove it.

This content was published on August 15, 2024

Julie worked as a reporter for BBC and independent all over the UK before joining swissinfo's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer.



More from this auth Multimed



Español es ¿Cómo recuperar las municiones arrojadas en los lagos suizos? Read more: ¿Cómo recuperar las municiones arrojadas en los lagos suizos

日本語 ja 湖に投棄された武器弾薬、スイス政府が安全な回収方法のアイデアコンテスト Read more: 湖に投棄された武器弾薬、スイス政府が安全な回収方法のアイデアコンテスト

العربية ar مكافأة مالية مقابل أفكار مبتكرة لانتشال الذخيرة المدفونة في البحيرات السويسرية Read more: مكافأة مالية مقابل أفكار مبتكرة لانتشال الذخيرة المدفونة في البحيرات السويسري

中文 zh 有奖征集清理瑞士湖泊中旧弹药的方案 Read more: 有奖征集清理瑞士湖泊中旧弹药的方 Русский ru Конкурс идей: как достать боеприпасы со дна швейцарских озер? Read more: Конкурс идей: как достать боеприпасы со дна швейцарских озер

From 1918 to 1964, the army dumped over 12,000 tonnes of unused materiel into the lakes of Thun, Lucerne and Brienz in particular. It lies at depths of up to 220 metres. The Federal Office for Armaments (armasuisse) has now asked the public what to do about it. The best three ideas will share a prize pot of CHF50,000 ($57,780).