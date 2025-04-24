New 18,500-Capacity Stadium Unveiled For Venezia, Design By Populous

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Plans for a new city stadium – to be used for football, Serie A rugby and other events such as concerts – have been unveiled and presented to the Municipality of Venice.

Maffeis Engineering and Populous, the world-leading sports architecture and design practice firm in the field of sports and entertainment, have been commissioned for the design and engineering work by the consortium of companies composed of Costruzioni Bordignon, Fincantieri Infrastrutture and Ranzato Impianti, which was awarded the contract for the project in March 2024.

The new Serie A stadium will have 18,500 seats. It will be part of a major sports masterplan built in Tessera in the new Bosco dello Sport, a multifunctional, 116-hectare hub in the northern part of the city, designed to integrate sport, social life, education and wellbeing.

The stadium's design is inspired by the surrounding landscape, with curved lines that follow the wider masterplan, interacting with the nearby arena and sports center. The perimeter line also follows the overall organic layout: its clean structure is ideally placed within the Sports Forest like a pavilion in a garden.

The façade features a composition of vertical elements that rise upward in a regular pattern, creating a visible backdrop to the upper section of the seating bowl. This makes the stadium structure light and airy, allowing a view above the top of the stadium bowl.

The crescent-shaped podium gently embraces the stadium's itself, becoming a strategic part of the structure, designed to house parking areas and other services.

The seating bowl develops in a semi-continuous section on the south, east, and north sides. Populous' specialized designers have shaped it to offer optimal sightlines during matches. Its compact and monumental configuration ensures maximum fan experience while enhancing atmosphere.

VIP hospitality is based in the West Stand, offering premium and unique experiences. Dedicated spaces have been designed for the home fans, including a covered gallery surrounding the bowl 360 degrees, offering selected services and a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape.

Overall, a diverse range of dining options and social spaces will make the experience even more enjoyable for all spectators. The stadium has been designed in accordance with the highest standards of inclusive design, allowing everyone to use and enjoy the venue.

The new Venice stadium will be able to transform to host Serie A rugby matches and live events such as concerts, making the facility even more vibrant and attractive for the local community.

Soil Engineering, Seingim, and Gae Engineering are also collaborating on the stadium project.

From Luigi Brugnaro, Mayor of the Municipality of Venice:

"I am truly proud and excited to present this project, a symbol of rebirth and an example of a city that wants to achieve. The time has come for us to have one of the most modern and cutting-edge stadiums in the world.

This will be an important project not only for our metropolitan area, but for the whole country. It will host football and rugby matches, as well as cultural events and concerts, and together with the new Arena, it will lead to the creation of jobs.

With the whole area of the Bosco dello Sport, Venice will finally have a new epicentre of sport, social life, inclusion and sustainability. I thank all those who, over the years, have worked to make this dream come true."

From Massimo Maffeis, CEO Maffeis Engineering:

“For us this stadium represents Venetians for Veneto. while we are used to working on international projects, there is an added emotion and motivation to work on a project that feels more 'ours' than many others. We are proud to be part of this project and of this team.”

From Silvia Prandelli, Senior Principal and General Manager of Populous Italia:

“The new Venice Stadium will give the city the sports infrastructure it deserves, with a unique design geared to enhancing the fan experience. Populous Italia is proud to contribute to the Bosco dello Sport project as well, a place where quality entertainment and sports activities at all levels will have a transformative and regenerative impact on the area. Together with its strategic location, this project will be a catalyst for the region, capable of attracting numerous national and international visitors.”

