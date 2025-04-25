Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde Row: Continue Probe But Don't Arrest Him, Says Bombay HC On Comedian's Plea Against FIR

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Bombay High Court on Friday stated the police investigation against Kunal Kamra over his remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde can continue, but the comedian shall not be arrested, PTI reported.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak admitted Kamra 's petition requesting the quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Khar police station for his alleged "traitor" jibe at Shinde during a stand-up comedy show last month in Mumbai.

This means Kamra's petition will be heard at length later.

By way of interim relief, it said the comedian shall not be arrested during the pendency of the petition, adding,“Investigation can continue. The petitioner (Kamra) shall not be arrested during the pendency of the petition.”

If the police intend to record Kamra's statement, they shall do so in Chennai, where he currently resides, after providing him prior notice, it said, mentioning,“If during the pendency of the petition, a chargesheet is filed in the case by the police, the concerned court shall not proceed with the same.”

Kamra's plea in Bombay High Court

Kamra's lawyer had requested the court to permit the comedian to participate in the proceedings via video conferencing, citing the death threats he received. In his plea, he had stated that he was a resident of Tamil Nadu and was worried about coming to Maharashtra.“My client is facing death threats, he has approached police thrice to record statements via video conference, but they (police officials) are insisting on his physical presence. We request that Kamra appearing through video conference should be considered,” news agency IANS had quoted the lawyer as saying.

In his petition, Kamra stated that the allegations, even if taken at face value, do not amount to an offence. He also requested the HC to protect him from any coercive action, comprising arrest, confiscation of his electronic devices and scrutiny of his financial transactions and accounts. While reserving its order on the plea, the court had last week allowed the comedian interim protection from arrest.

The comedian earlier received anticipatory bail from Madras High Court and skipped Mumbai Police's summons.

(With inputs from agencies)