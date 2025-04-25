403
My Life Tutors Launches Breakthrough Mentorship Program For Students To Tackle Academic Burnout And Boost Real-World Readiness
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Maryland, CA, April 25, 2025 - In an era where students are drowning in deadlines, anxiety, and uncertainty about their future, My Life Tutors is flipping the script with a game-changing mentorship program for students-built not just to help them survive school, but to thrive beyond it.
The new mentorship program connects students with experienced academic coaches, industry pros, and real-world mentors who've actually been through the grind. The goal? Cut through the noise of generic“study tips” and deliver personalized, one-on-one guidance that actually makes a difference.
“We're not here to handhold-we're here to empower,” said [Insert Founder/CEO Name], Founder of My Life Tutors.“This program is about giving students the tools, mindset, and support system they need to own their journey-academically and professionally.”
What Makes This Mentorship Program Different?
? Customized mentorship based on student goals, struggles, and learning style
? Real-world focus-think career planning, time management, college apps, and life skills
? Virtual sessions that work with students' hectic schedules
? Mentors who get it-former students, current professionals, and certified coaches
Whether you're a high school student stressing over college apps or a college freshman trying not to drown in chaos, My Life Tutors' mentorship program for students is your blueprint for confidence, clarity, and success.
Enrollment for the Spring 2025 cohort is now open.
Interested students and parents can learn more or sign up at
About My Life Tutors:
My Life Tutors is a student-focused coaching and academic support platform dedicated to helping learners break past overwhelm and build a foundation for lifelong success. From tutoring to mentorship, we meet students where they are-and take them where they want to be.
Media Contact:
My Life Tutors
PR & Communications Lead
Email: ...
Phone: (202) 774-6231
