Mountain Storms Put Damper On Switzerland's Summer Visitor Figures
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Switzerland Tourism's summer season visitor figures are not as sunny as they could be – due partly to stormy weather, in mountain regions in particular.
This content was published on
September 2, 2024 - 10:32
1 minute
Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent Radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo in 2001.
More from this auth
Multimed
日本語
ja
スイスの観光客数、2024年夏は不振?
Read more: スイスの観光客数、2024年夏は不振
العربية
ar
تقلبات جوية تعصف بموسم السياحة في الجبال السويسرية
Read more: تقلبات جوية تعصف بموسم السياحة في الجبال السويسري
中文
zh
暴风雨频频光临山区,影响瑞士夏季游客数量
Read more: 暴风雨频频光临山区,影响瑞士夏季游客数
The Swiss themselves remained the most important group of guests, with travellers from the US taking second place for the first time. We took a closer look at the forces at play.
MENAFN08012025000210011054ID1109068512
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.