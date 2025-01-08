A Better Way To Live For The Disabled In Switzerland?
A popular initiativeExternal lin demanding greater living choices for people with disabilities in Switzerland has collected enough signatures for a national vote.
Español
es
¿Una mejor vida para las personas con discapacidad en Suiza?
Read more: ¿Una mejor vida para las personas con discapacidad en Suiza
Português
pt
Deficientes lutam por mais autonomia na Suíça
Read more: Deficientes lutam por mais autonomia na Suíç
日本語
ja
障がい者にとって「より良い生活」とは?
Read more: 障がい者にとって「より良い生活」とは
中文
zh
瑞士残疾人更好的生活方式?
Read more: 瑞士残疾人更好的生活方式
Русский
ru
Поможет ли референдум улучшить жизнь инвалидов?
Read more: Поможет ли референдум улучшить жизнь инвалидов
According to the initiators, around 1.7 million people with disabilities live in Switzerland. They say they experience numerous forms of discrimination in everyday life, whether in housing, at work or on public transport. The initiative calls on the federal government and cantons to take binding measures for equality.
Switzerland ratified the 2006 United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in April 2014, committing to“eliminate obstacles disabled people face, to protect them from discrimination and to promote their inclusion and equality within society”.
But the groups behind the initiative claim that Switzerland has not done enough to meet the obligations laid out in the treaty. These groups include Agile, Amnesty International Switzerland, Inclusion Handicap, Foundation for Direct Democracy and Tatkraft.
Choosing how and where to live
The initiative demands that people with disabilities, including those who are dependent on support, be allowed to choose how and where they live. Assisted living at home is already available but the initiators say it is insufficient.
The text does not address how increased assistance at home would be financed, and some conservative politicians fear that it will be unaffordable.
Swiss Public Television, SRF, asked two wheelchair-bound people for their views on independent living.
