Dow Dumps 170+

(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Advertisment
Stocks fell Tuesday as strong economic data raised questions about the possibility of federal Reserve rate cuts later this year, leading to a spike in Treasury yields. Declines across major tech Stocks also dragged the market lower.
The Dow Jones Industrials discarded 178.2 points to 42,528.36.
The much-broader index backpedaled 66.35 points, or 1.1%, to 5,903.03.
The nasdaq Composite wilted 375.30 points, or 1.9%, to 19,490.65.
Nvidia shares fell 6.2% after hitting a record. The company on Monday unveiled new chips for desktop and laptop PCs that use the same Blackwell architecture. Tesla slipped 4% after Bank of America downgraded the electric vehicle maker given its high valuation and risks associated with its strategy. Meta Platforms shed nearly 2%, while Apple and Microsoft each dipped more than 1%.
Data released on Tuesday by the Institute for Supply Management reflected faster-than-expected growth in the U.S. services sector in December, adding to concerns about stickier inflation.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury dropped sharply, raising yields to 4.69% from Monday's 4.61 %. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices took on 70 cents to $74.26 U.S. a barrel.
Prices for gold reattached $17.10 an ounce to $2,664.50 U.S.
MENAFN08012025000212011056ID1109068296
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.