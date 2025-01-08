Cabinet Gives In-Principle Approval To Conditions For E-Commerce Without Physical Location

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics listed on its agenda, as it was informed of the Shura Council's approval of a draft law regulating agencies and air cargo offices.

The Cabinet also approved, in principle, a draft Cabinet decision on conducting a simplified census and an administrative records-based census for population, housing, and establishments for the year 2025. The draft decision aims to meet national needs for statistical information and data efficiently and with a high degree of reliability, and to collect, analyze, and publish social, demographic, and economic data related to the total population, housing, and establishments.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved, in principle, a draft decision by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to determine the conditions and regulations for practicing E-commerce that do not require a physical location. This draft decision is set to establish a legal framework for e-commerce and to define its regulations, fostering an environment that attracts investors and entrepreneurs while safeguarding the rights of consumers and clients.

The Cabinet also decided to take the necessary measures to ratify a cooperation agreement on humanitarian aid between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Turkiye.

The Cabinet also approved a draft agreement on economic, commercial, and technical cooperation between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Burundi, as well as a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on family policy cooperation between the Ministry of Social Development and Family of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Culture and Innovation of Hungary.

The Cabinet then reviewed six reports and took the appropriate decisions thereon. These reports included a report on developing a national framework for prevention and safety to address environmental damages and violations, the second report on the work of the technical committee studying the fees for services provided by government entities, the annual report of the State Cases Department for 2024, a report on the strategy of the Qatar Financial Centre (2024-2030), a report on the outcomes of HE Minister of Communications and Information Technology's participation in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and a report on the outcomes of the participation of HE Minister of Municipality at the Cityscape Global Exhibition on building future cities.