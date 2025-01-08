MIT SMR Middle East and Astra Tech Launch AI Adoption White Paper to Kick Off 2025

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 6 January 2024 – MIT Sloan Management Review Middle East, in collaboration with Astra Tech, has released a white paper on ‘Leveraging Actionable Gen AI in the Middle East’ to kickstart 2025 amid rapid technological evolution. This comprehensive report explores the transformative opportunities presented by Large Language Models/Small Language Models (LLMs/SLMs) and Large Action Models (LAMs), focusing on how businesses in the UAE and the wider Middle East harness these AI models to gain a competitive edge.



Notably, the survey reveals that 53.25% of respondents were from the UAE, underscoring the country's leading role in AI adoption, particularly in leveraging LLMs/SLMs for customer service and product development. Companies in the UAE are integrating AI deeply in customer service and product development, with nearly half (44.74%) using Large Language Models (LLMs) or Small Language Models (SLMs). This highlights the nation's focus on enhancing customer interactions and personalizing product offerings.



Commenting on the white paper, Astra Tech’s Senior Vice President of Technology Hassan Al Noon said, “The findings from this whitepaper highlight the immense potential AI holds for transforming industries in the Middle East. By gathering feedback on best practices, user experiences, and the specific needs of the Middle East market, this whitepaper provides a localized perspective that addresses cultural sensitivities and compliance, ensuring that our AI initiatives are both impactful and sustainable. The importance of localization cannot be overstated, as it allows us to tailor our solutions to the unique cultural and regulatory environment of the region, maximizing their effectiveness and acceptance.”



Elaborating on the survey findings, MIT SMR Middle East Publisher, Ravi Raman, added, “MIT Sloan Management Review is known for its in-depth research and insightful analysis of data. This white paper serves as a comprehensive guide for business leaders, technologists, and policymakers interested in understanding the transformative potential of these advanced technologies.”



The data paints a compelling picture of AI adoption across the Middle East, with 27% of businesses actively exploring AI, 36% in the initial stages of adoption, 13% demonstrating deep integration, and another 13% leading the way in innovative AI use. Meanwhile, 9% are focusing on monetizing AI capabilities. These figures highlight a growing awareness of AI's transformative potential and reflect the UAE's strong willingness to embrace and experiment with AI technologies. Companies across diverse sectors are leveraging AI models to drive operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences, positioning the region as a hub for AI innovation.



The survey data reveals fascinating insights into user interactions with AI-powered features in the UAE. Leading the way, 46% of users engage with AI for information retrieval, showcasing a strong reliance on smart systems to provide quick and accurate data. Meanwhile, 33% of users are tapping into AI for customer service and support, reflecting the growing trend of businesses leveraging technology to enhance consumer experiences. Interestingly, 13% of respondents prefer AI-driven personalized recommendations, signaling the rising influence of tailored suggestions in shaping consumer choices. Together, these statistics paint a dynamic picture of how AI is reshaping user experiences in the UAE.



Retail firms in the Middle East, with a significant push from the UAE, are integrating LLMs/SLMs and LAMs to deliver personalized shopping experiences at scale. AI models are recommending products based on individual customer purchase history and browsing behavior, enhancing customer satisfaction and streamlining the shopping journey.



Given the heightened concerns regarding security and privacy in the region, particularly in the UAE, some businesses are developing in-house language models trained with relevant compliance data. These models function as conversational bots, aiding compliance officers by answering specific regulatory questions, thereby enhancing efficiency and productivity. The survey includes insights from senior executives, heads of departments, directors, chief officers, managers, and vice presidents across various industries. The strong representation of respondents from the UAE further strengthens the findings and underscores the nation’s leadership in AI adoption in the region.





