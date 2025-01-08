Switzerland's 20 Living Ex-Presidents: A World Record

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Britain has eight, the United States has four, France and Germany have only two. Switzerland, however, has 20 members of the“Living Former Presidents Society”. What does this record say about the country's stability and leadership?

This content was published on January 6, 2025 - 13:19 7 minutes

Born in London, Thomas was a journalist at The Independent before moving to Bern in 2005. He speaks all three official Swiss languages and enjoys travelling the country and practising them, above all in pubs, restaurants and gelaterias.



Very little. It's largely a trick question. Switzerland's unique rotating one-year presidency can't be compared with the head of government in any other country (the chancellor in Germany and prime minister in Britain).



Did you know, for example, that the Swiss president never pays a state visit?



The Swiss president is neither the head of state nor the head of government. The seven-person cabinet, also known as the federal council, is considered a collective head of state and government. The president might be“primus inter pares” – the first among equals – but he or she doesn't have any greater power than the rest of the cabinet.



What's more, during their year in office presidents remain head of their department. Karin Keller-Sutter, for example, is both president and finance minister in 2025.

It's one for all and all for one: the cabinet does everything together, from taking a stance on policies to signing treaties and receiving visiting heads of state (although not all seven ministers are always present).



So what's the point in the Swiss president? What do they actually do? The tasks of the presidentExternal link include chairing cabinet meetings and undertaking special representational duties. They give speeches at New Year and on Swiss National Day, August 1, which are broadcast on television and radio (and swissinfo ).

They also welcome the diplomatic corps – all foreign ambassadors to Switzerland – at a New Year's reception.



Waiting game

Compared with other countries, becoming president in Switzerland is relatively easy. In a nutshell, get elected to cabinet by parliament and wait your turn. This will come when all the cabinet ministers who were elected before you have served as president during your time in the cabinet, i.e. a maximum of six years.



Quirky fact: any Swiss citizen over 18 who reckons they are minister material can put themselves forward for nomination to the cabinet. Parliament can even pick someone who hasn't put themselves forward (hence regular jokey campaigns for Roger Federer to be catapulted into office), but in almost all cases parliamentarians have been chosen.

