Switzerland's 20 Living Ex-Presidents: A World Record

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Britain has eight, the United States has four, France and Germany have only two. Switzerland, however, has 20 members of the“Living Former Presidents Society”. What does this record say about the country's Political stability and leadership?
This content was published on
January 6, 2025 - 13:19
7 minutes
Born in London, Thomas was a journalist at The Independent before moving to Bern in 2005. He speaks all three official Swiss languages and enjoys travelling the country and practising them, above all in pubs, restaurants and gelaterias.
More from this auth
English Departme
swissinfo
Deutsch
de
19 lebende Ex-Präsident:innen: Ein Rekord aus der Schweiz
Read more: 19 lebende Ex-Präsident:innen: Ein Rekord aus der Schwei
Español
es
Suiza cuenta con 19 expresidentes vivos: todo un récord político
Read more: Suiza cuenta con 19 expresidentes vivos: todo un récord polític
Português
pt
Suíça tem 19 ex-presidentes vivos
Read more: Suíça tem 19 ex-presidentes vivo
日本語
ja
今も健在の元大統領 スイスはなんと19人
Read more: 今も健在の元大統領 スイスはなんと19
العربية
ar
في سويسرا يُوجد أكبر عدد من“الرؤساء السابقين”.. إليك الأسباب!
Read more: في سويسرا يُوجد أكبر عدد من“الرؤساء السابقين”.. إليك الأسباب
中文
zh
19位在世的前联邦主席:别国难以企及的“瑞士纪录”
Read more: 19位在世的前联邦主席:别国难以企及的“瑞士纪录
Русский
ru
В Швейцарии живут 18 экс-президентов страны: мировой рекорд!
Read more: В Швейцарии живут 18 экс-президентов страны: мировой рекорд
Very little. It's largely a trick question. Switzerland's unique rotating one-year presidency can't be compared with the head of government in any other country (the chancellor in Germany and prime minister in Britain).
Did you know, for example, that the Swiss president never pays a state visit?
The Swiss president is neither the head of state nor the head of government. The seven-person cabinet, also known as the federal council, is considered a collective head of state and government. The president might be“primus inter pares” – the first among equals – but he or she doesn't have any greater power than the rest of the cabinet.
What's more, during their year in office presidents remain head of their department. Karin Keller-Sutter, for example, is both president and finance minister in 2025.
It's one for all and all for one: the cabinet does everything together, from taking a stance on policies to signing treaties and receiving visiting heads of state (although not all seven ministers are always present).
So what's the point in the Swiss president? What do they actually do? The tasks of the presidentExternal link include chairing cabinet meetings and undertaking special representational duties. They give speeches at New Year and on Swiss National Day, August 1, which are broadcast on television and radio (and swissinfo ).
External Content
They also welcome the diplomatic corps – all foreign ambassadors to Switzerland – at a New Year's reception.
Waiting game
Compared with other countries, becoming president in Switzerland is relatively easy. In a nutshell, get elected to cabinet by parliament and wait your turn. This will come when all the cabinet ministers who were elected before you have served as president during your time in the cabinet, i.e. a maximum of six years.
Quirky fact: any Swiss citizen over 18 who reckons they are minister material can put themselves forward for nomination to the cabinet. Parliament can even pick someone who hasn't put themselves forward (hence regular jokey campaigns for Roger Federer to be catapulted into office), but in almost all cases parliamentarians have been chosen.
MENAFN08012025000210011054ID1109067720
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.