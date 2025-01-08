(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Award-Winning Hybrid RIA is Home to 206 Total Advisors in 29 States, Representing More than $14.6 Billion in Total Client Assets

The AmeriFlex Group®, a rapidly growing, advisor-owned hybrid RIA that puts planning first, today celebrated the completion of a record-breaking year in which it welcomed 53 advisors and increased its total client assets by more than $3.4 billion. The AmeriFlex Group® ended the year with 206 total advisors in 29 states, with approximately $14.6 billion in assets under administration (AUA), an increase of 35% year over year.

The AmeriFlex Group® Founder and CEO, Thomas Goodson, said, "We have seen a significant increase in demand for stability during transition periods. From growing their practice to transitioning out of the business, our innovative programs provide advisors with the solutions they need to reach their goals, regardless of the stage of their career."

Innovative Programming Driving Growth

The AmeriFlex Group® has long developed forward-thinking approaches and programs to address issues facing advisors.



The firm's award-winning

SuccessionFlex ®

program allows advisors to authorize a succession and continuity agreement with the firm that includes an option to sell 30% to 40% of their current revenue stream to The AmeriFlex Group® with no minority ownership discount.

The

AmeriFlex Premier+

platform -- a proprietary, high-tech financial planning solution that equips advisors to deliver an elevated service experience and helps clients envision the outcome of their planning goals, leading to more informed financial decisions -- opened to affiliated advisors. The AmeriFlex Group® partner advisors can collaborate with the AmeriFlex Premier+ team to create more share of wallet. The

AmeriFlex Group® acquired The W SourceTM

in the spring, bringing in-house this unique professional platform facilitating women-to-women networking opportunities across industries on a local and national level. The strategic acquisition positions the firm to reach its ambitious goal of parity between men and women partners.

The Advisor Transition Network

In 2024, the AmeriFlex Group® launched the

Advisor Transition Network

(ATN), a national platform designed to connect qualified buyers and sellers of financial advisory practices. The network provides a confidential marketplace where financial advisors can transition their businesses. ATN has established a growing network of prepared buyers representing over 200 qualified advisors.

"By launching the Advisor Transition Network, we have delivered something so many advisors need – a straightforward way to sell their business to a qualified buyer," Goodson added. "With more than 200 individuals and offices nationwide, supported by the experienced succession specialists at The AmeriFlex Group

®, advisors preparing to depart the industry may not have ever had a better option to transition toward retirement so seamlessly."

For advisors considering initiating a succession plan within the next five years, The AmeriFlex Group® provides a one-stop-shop to build and execute a plan with the support of an award-winning succession team.

Jesse Kurrasch, The AmeriFlex Group® COO, noted, "Over the past several years, we have delivered customized succession plans that maximize the value of an advisor's life work."

Continued Growth Earns Industry Awards

The AmeriFlex Group® was named a finalist in the 2024 Wealth Management Industry Awards category for its succession program. Investment News identified the firm as the fastest-growing RIA in 2024, and Goodson was named the Executive of the Year by the ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES program.

About The AmeriFlex Group:

The AmeriFlex Group®

is recognized as The Home for Hybrids® ( ) - BD/RIA Transitional Wealth PlannersTM (financial advisors). The RIA is owned-and-operated by its advisor members and partners. Securities offered through Osaic, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through The AmeriFlex®

Group®, an Independent Registered Investment Advisor. Osaic is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic . Insurance is offered independent of Osaic . 8475 W Sunset Road, Suite 101,

Las Vegas, NV

89113.

