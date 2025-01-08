Global Manpower Rebrands Itself As Gettalent Pty Ltd.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GetTalent Pty Ltd (formerly Global Manpower Solutions) is excited to announce that effective January 1, 2025, "we are renaming ourselves as GetTalent Pty Ltd".

- Aditi Kapoor (Director, GetTalent)MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / --January 1, 2025Global Manpower Solutions Rebrands to GetTalent Pty LtdMelbourne, Australia - Global Manpower Solutions has announced its official rebranding to GetTalent Pty Ltd, effective January 1, 2025. The new name reflects the company's evolving focus on addressing Australia's critical skills shortage and providing tailored workforce solutions to businesses across diverse industries.The transition to GetTalent marks a strategic shift toward a stronger emphasis on a local-first recruitment strategy. The company aims to leverage Australia's diverse and skilled workforce by prioritising local talent while maintaining its capability to meet specialised needs through an established offshore talent pool. With a global recruitment network spanning multiple countries, GetTalent ensures seamless integration of international candidates into the Australian workforce when required.Impact on Clients and PartnersThe rebranding does not impact the company's services or commitments. Clients and partners can expect the same quality and dedication in addressing workforce challenges. GetTalent remains focused on matching candidates to roles that align with businesses' needs, ensuring sustained growth and success across industries.“This transition to GetTalent Pty Ltd symbolises our continued dedication to addressing Australia's workforce challenges. Our goal remains to provide businesses with the skilled professionals they need, whether sourced locally or internationally, to help drive success in an evolving market,” said Aditi Kapoor, Director of GetTalent Pty Ltd.About GetTalent Pty LtdHeadquartered in Melbourne, GetTalent Pty Ltd specialises in recruitment solutions across various industries, including Hospitality, Healthcare, Aged Care, Engineering, Construction, Automotive, and Education. The company designs workforce strategies tailored to meet industry-specific needs, addressing gaps caused by skills shortages. GetTalent's experienced team ensures that every candidate is well-prepared to contribute from the outset.For inquiries about the rebranding or recruitment services, please contact:Email: ...Website:

Aditi Kapoor

GetTalent Pty Ltd

+61 435 054 465

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.