Yemeni forces continue military pressure on Israel, US over Gaza

(MENAFN) Yemeni forces persist in exerting military pressure on Israel and its key ally, the United States, urging them to cease the ongoing war in Gaza, which they describe as genocidal.



In the latest show of solidarity with Gaza, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, representative for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced the execution of four military operations targeting the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, as well as Israeli military and strategic sites.



Brigadier General Saree revealed that a joint operation involving missiles and drones was carried out, with two cruise missiles and four drones targeting the US aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea.



According to the Sanaa government, the attack occurred as US forces were preparing to launch a significant airstrike on Yemen.



Saree confirmed that the operation successfully disrupted the planned attack.



Additionally, he noted that the Yemeni drone forces conducted two separate operations: one targeting an Israeli military site in occupied Jaffa with two drones, and another targeting a vital Israeli facility in occupied Ashkelon with a drone.

MENAFN08012025000045016755ID1109067025