ALECSO Conference Focuses On Developing Education: Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs of the of Education and Higher Education Maha Zayed Qaqaa Al Ruwaili has said that 14th session of ALECSO for Arab Ministers of Education focuses in particular on discussing the best ways to develop educational policies, infrastructure, educational structures, human cadres, and curricula.

She noted that this exchange contributes to enhancing cooperation between Arab countries to achieve a common vision for the future of education, and emphasises the importance of coordinating Arab efforts to develop education in a manner that is consistent with the challenges and changes facing the Arab world.

Al Ruwaili pointed out that the conference witnessed, in its active sessions, the presentation of new ideas and visions related to the development of educational and research programs aimed at improving educational outcomes, especially in the areas of digital transformation and comprehensive education.

She added that the discussions held within the conference were full of new developments and advancements witnessed by some Arab countries in the education sector, as it shed light on successful experiences in implementing comprehensive education policies, in addition to digital innovations that contribute to improving the quality of education. It also presented the policies adopted by countries to improve educational outcomes in the areas of scientific research and academic education.

