China To Launch Projects To Connect Cars To Grid To Balance Electricity Supplies

China is the global leader in annual electric vehicle (EV) sales and the size of its electric fleet. In a significant step toward integrating electric vehicles into the nation's energy infrastructure, the government has announced plans to launch pilot projects in nine cities where electric vehicles will be used as mobile batteries to help stabilize the electricity grid during periods of high demand, Azernews reports.

This new initiative, revealed today, will introduce a bidirectional charging system. In this setup, EVs won't only charge from the grid but will also supply electricity back to it, effectively serving as energy storage devices for the power system. This concept is known as "Vehicle-to-Grid" (V2G).

The move follows regulations released last year by China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), aimed at strengthening the integration of new energy vehicles with the grid. These rules were introduced in response to concerns that the rapid growth of electric vehicles could place excessive pressure on the nation's electricity generation and transmission systems.

In the V2G system, electric vehicles will function like large batteries, storing excess energy when it is available and sending it back to the grid when demand peaks. Additionally, connected EVs will be able to adjust their charging schedules to avoid energy consumption during peak hours, offering services such as frequency regulation. This could present an innovative income stream for homeowners and operators of charging stations, as they could potentially be paid for providing grid services.

By 2030, China plans to have a fully developed vehicle-to-grid system in place. According to officials, "the market mechanism will become more sophisticated, and vehicle-grid interactions will be widely applied." Through this system, electric vehicles are expected to become a crucial part of the country's electrochemical energy storage capacity, contributing to flexible power control that could reach tens of millions of kilowatts.

As China pushes forward with its green energy goals, the V2G system could serve as a game-changer in the global energy sector, helping reduce the strain on national power grids while accelerating the transition to renewable energy. Not only will this initiative enhance grid resilience, but it also has the potential to empower EV owners and operators to play an active role in energy management, offering both environmental and financial benefits. The integration of electric vehicles into the energy system could also provide a model for other countries looking to develop similar systems, marking a new era in energy and transportation innovation.