Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Will Hurt Literally Everyone
Just hours ago, Trump announced imports to the United States from all countries will be subject to a new“baseline” 10% tariff. This is an additional tax charged by US Customs and Border Protection when products cross the border.
The baseline tariff is expected to take effect from April 5, and the higher reciprocal tariffs on individual countries from April 9. That leaves no time for businesses to adjust their supply chains.
What might the next“episode” hold for the rest of the world? We can expect many countries to retaliate, bringing in tariffs and trade penalties of their own. That comes with risks.Tariffs on the whole world
No country has been spared from today's baseline tariffs, including many of the US's traditional allies.
Vietnam will be among the hardest hit, with a 46% tariff. China, South Korea and Japan will also feel the brunt of the newest announcement – all subject to tariffs of between 24% and 34%. The European Union is subject to 20%.
Many countries had already vowed to retaliate .
