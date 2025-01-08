218 Russian attack on Ukraine accord in past 24 hours

(MENAFN)

A number of 218 conflicts have located on the frontlines in the last 24 hours. That’s in line with the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Ukrinform saw. "In total, 218 clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours," the update said.



It is stated that the invaders started 64 strikes on the locations of Ukrainian units and at Ukraine’s settlements, dropping 95 KAB glide bombs and employing 2,700 kamikaze drones. Also, the enemy started more than 5,000 artillery and mortar strikes, such as 163 involving MLR systems.



Strikes targeted the settlements of Orishanka, Hraniv, Udy, Zolochiv, Artilne, Siversk, Stupochky, Katerynivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Oleksandropil, Tarasivka, Hrodivka, Andriivka, Novopil, Oleksiivka, Velyka Novosilka, Kostiantynopil, and Stepnohirsk.



In line with the General Staff, in the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian army repelled three assaults in the Vovchansk region.



In the Kupiansk direction, four assaults were noted in the previous day. Defense forces repelled attacks close to the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Topoli, and Zahryzove.



