SABESP MATERIAL FACT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company”), in compliance with the terms set forth in of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (“CVM”) No. 44, of August 23, 2021, as in effect, hereby informs its and the in general that it was approved, in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on this date, the 33rd issuance of simple, unsecured and non-convertible debentures, in three series (“Issuance” and“Debentures”, respectively), for public distribution, under the automatic registration rite, targeted to professional investors, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 160 (“CVM Resolution 160”), of July 13, 2022, as amended, to Law 6,385, of December 7, 1976, as amended, as well as other legal and regulatory provisions (“Offer”), in the total amount of three billion and seven hundred million reais (R$ 3,700,000,000.00).



The Offer will target professional investors only, in compliance with Articles 11 and 13 of CVM Resolution 30, of May 11, 2021, as amended. The process of structuring the Offer and distribution of the Debentures will be undertaken by a consortium of financial institutions belonging to the Securities Distribution System.



This Material Fact is disclosed by the Company exclusively for informative purposes, in accordance with current regulations, and should not be interpreted or considered, for all legal purposes, as a material or effort to sell or offer.



In accordance with the applicable regulations and according to the rules of conduct set forth therein, additional information about the Company and the Offer shall be viewed on CVM's website ( ) and the Company's website ( ).

