Trump Threatens Military Action for Panama Canal and Greenland

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President-elect Donald sent shockwaves through the international community on January 7, 2025, by refusing to rule out military action to acquire the Panama Canal and Greenland.



During a press at Mar-a-Lago, Trump cited national and economic security concerns as justification for these unprecedented territorial ambitions. Trump's statements mark a dramatic shift in U.S. foreign policy, potentially upending decades of norms.



He claimed China now operates the Panama Canal , despite denials from Panamanian officials. Trump argued that regaining control of the canal is vital for American interests.



Regarding Greenland , Trump questioned Denmark's legal right to the island. He threatened high tariffs on Denmark if they refuse to relinquish control. Trump emphasized Greenland's strategic importance for countering Chinese and Russian influence in the Arctic.







The president-elect also floated the idea of annexing Canada as the 51st state. He suggested this would eliminate tariffs and enhance national security. However, Trump ruled out military force against Canada, favoring economic pressure instead.

These proposals have met strong resistance from the international community. Canadian officials firmly rejected the idea of becoming a U.S. state. Denmark and Greenland reiterated that Greenland is not for sale. Panama's president asserted the canal's sovereignty is not negotiable.



Trump's aggressive stance reflects his "America First" approach, prioritizing perceived national interests over international norms. His willingness to consider military action for territorial gains signals a potential reshaping of U.S. foreign policy.



As Trump prepares to take office on January 20, global leaders are closely monitoring how these ambitious proposals might translate into actual policy decisions. The coming weeks may provide more clarity on the future direction of U.S. international relations and its impact on global geopolitics.







