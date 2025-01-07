The 82Nd Golden Globes: Kieran Culkin And Mario Lopez Toast With Casa México Tequila

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 82nd featured many memorable moments, but few stood out like A Real Pain star Kieran Culkin's acceptance speech for Best Male Supporting in Any Motion Picture . Culkin opened with a line that quickly became a highlight of the evening: "Oh, thanks, this is incredible. I'm feeling a little... my wife and I did a shot of tequila with Mario Lopez. Definitely feeling that."

Kieran Culkin at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Mario Lopez holding a bottle of Casa México Tequila Cristalino on the red carpet at the 82nd Golden Globes, surrounded by event attendees. (Photo courtesy of Rodney Rinks)

The tequila that kicked off the celebration was none other than Casa México Tequila, brought to the Golden Globes by Mario Lopez, host of Access Hollywood and a longtime partner of the brand who has made it a red carpet tradition. For his 16th appearance at the event, Lopez brought Casa México Cristalino, continuing his custom of toasting the stars on one of Hollywood's biggest nights. This year, he shared a moment with Culkin, turning a pre-show ritual into one of the evening's most talked-about moments.

Casa México: A Golden Globes Tradition

Mario Lopez has long championed Casa México Tequila as his spirit of choice, showcasing its smooth expressions on some of Hollywood's most prestigious stages. Whether it's a celebratory shot with award winners or a quiet toast behind the scenes, Casa México embodies the spirit of connection and celebration that defines the Golden Globes.

About Casa México Tequila

Casa México Tequila is produced in Jalisco, Mexico, using blue agave. The brand offers a range of tequilas, including its newest expression Cristalino, crafted through traditional distilling methods. From red carpets to iconic celebrations, Casa México continues to make its mark at prestigious events like the Golden Globes. Casa México Tequila is now available for purchase directly at .

