Kenya-United Kingdom (UK) Strengthen Health And Education Ties
Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Mr. Harry Kimtai, convened a meeting with Kenyan Ambassador to the UK, Manoah Esipisu, KUTRH Acting CEO, Dr. Zainab Gura, Prof. Keith Brennan, and Brigid Fucy from Manchester University to advance collaborations in health systems, medical training, and research.
The meeting emphasized capacity building and equipping healthcare professionals to address emerging challenges, with both sides committing to actionable strategies for improved healthcare and education outcomes.
Manchester University representatives shared collaborative opportunities, while Dr. Gura underscored the need to equip healthcare professionals with the skills to tackle emerging challenges.
Ambassador Esipisu highlighted the importance of such partnerships in strengthening healthcare delivery and sustainable development.
The meeting concluded with a commitment to develop actionable strategies, paving the way for improved health outcomes and educational opportunities in Kenya.
