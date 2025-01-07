ECCB Appoints Administrator For Financial Investment And Consultancy Services Limited (FICS)

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BASSETERRE, St Kitts – The Eastern Caribbean Central (ECCB) hereby advises that pursuant to its powers under Part IX, Section 114 of the Act, 2015 of Saint Lucia (No 3 of 2015), it has appointed Niguel Streete as the official administrator for and Consultancy Services Limited (FICS) effective Monday, 6 January 2025.

This action was taken in consultation and collaboration with the board of directors and management of FICS.

In his capacity as official administrator, Streete has now assumed responsibility for the management and operations of FICS.

FICS remains open to serve its customers and the wider public. It continues to hold a licence to carry on banking business in Saint Lucia, and remains under the regulatory oversight of the ECCB.

Streete is a senior finance professional, with over 30 years of financial sector regulatory experience across the Caribbean. The official administrator, along with FICS' staff, with support from the Central Bank, will work to ensure that the institution is managed in a manner that best protects the interest of depositors.

The Central Bank, via its financial sector supervisory work, remains committed to the fulfilment of its mandate to maintain financial stability within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

