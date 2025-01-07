Letter To Editor Ensure Dignity And Safety For Journalists

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

It is much sad that the new year began on a tragic note for India's fraternity, as the young journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was found murdered, with his body was seen lying in a septic tank in Bijapur town, Chhattisgarh. The journalist was allegedly killed for his ground reporting of the Maoist conflict in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. Local journalists and press organizations have called his death a targeted attack on press freedom, citing his bold exposés of and his advocacy for marginalized communities. The global toll of journalist fatalities reached 179 in 2024, spanning 25 countries. India reported four journalist killings last year, all from central India, a region fraught with challenges for the press. Mukesh's untimely death has once again spotlighted the perils faced by journalists in conflict zones and the urgent need for stronger protections for media professionals in India. His courage in exposing corruption, his dedication to tribal issues, and his fierce commitment to truth made him an indispensable voice and the very identity of Bijapur. With his murder, a chilling message has been sent: in regions like Bastar, where the nexus of politics, corruption, and violence often intersects, speaking truth may cost more than a journalist's career-it can cost a life.

Ranganathan Sivakumar

