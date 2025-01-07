In Beryslav, Woman Injured In Russian Drone Attack
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked a woman with a drone in Beryslav, Kherson region.
The Kherson regional state administration wrote this on its facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
“At approximately 17:30, the occupiers attacked a resident of Beryslav with an UAV,” the report says.
A 59-year-old woman sustained injuries in the yard of her home after an enemy drone dropped an explosive.
The victim was taken to the hospital with mine and blast injury, concussion and shrapnel wounds to her arms and legs.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's strikes on the Kherson region on January 7 killed two civilians and injured four more, and damaged at least 16 civilian objects.
