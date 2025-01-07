Laserfiche Recognized As A Leader In 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Document Management

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Laserfiche - a leading enterprise that helps organizations manage their most critical content and workflows - has been positioned as a Leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Document Management . Laserfiche was recognized by Gartner based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“We're excited to be named a Leader in the new document management report along with being recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice earlier this year,” said Thomas Phelps, CIO and SVP of corporate strategy at Laserfiche.“With customers around the world using Laserfiche to manage their content and scale their business, we are relentlessly focused on product innovation and an outstanding customer experience.”

In the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Document Management report, Laserfiche was positioned furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision in the Leaders quadrant.

“The City of Los Angeles is a top Digital City in the U.S., a testament to our commitment to delivering digitally advanced services to our constituents,” said Ted Ross, CIO of the City of Los Angeles.“Partnerships with leading technology providers like Laserfiche support our vision for continuous digital transformation and enable us to provide the best possible government experience for all Angelenos.”

“The California State University is the nation's largest public four-year university system with 23 campuses and over 470,000 students,” said Ed Clark, CIO at the California State University Office of the Chancellor.“Laserfiche has been key to our focus on efficiency and innovation in areas such as contract management.”

Managing Unstructured Data and Powering Content-Centric Workflows

An estimated 70-80% of the world's data is unstructured. Laserfiche helps organizations manage their data silos and provides an enterprise platform for workflow automation, information governance and records management.

With Laserfiche, organizations can take advantage of core product capabilities to:



Optimize workflows and business processes: With Laserfiche Workflow, organizations can automate content-centric processes and integrate with enterprise applications.

Accelerate human productivity: Organizations can enhance productivity through solution templates, generative AI tools and other intelligent services. Enforce information governance: To help address growing regulatory requirements for storing and handling sensitive data, Laserfiche provides robust security tools for content sharing, user activity auditing and records management.

Create Business Value from Software that People Love to Use

Gartner® Peer InsightsTM captures customer experience with Gartner-verified ratings and reviews. As of November 11, 2024, Laserfiche reviews include the following:



“We love Laserfiche. It's so much more user friendly than our previous solution and is much more scalable to our size.” - Core IT Systems Manager, banking industry [read full review ]

“I LOVE Laserfiche!!! I am still new at understanding its capability, but I am amazed at how many areas of our business functions this can touch and improve.” - CFO, education industry [read full review ]

“From business process automation to overall records management, this software has been a lifesaver for our county office of education. The product is robust, scalable and innovative.” - Executive Director of HR & Business Administration [read full review ] “Laserfiche is an incredibly robust Forms solution that allows us to provide innovative automated processes and to improve existing legacy business processes. We have been thrilled with this product.” - IT manager, healthcare and biotech industry [read full review ]

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and PEER INSIGHTS and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is a leading enterprise platform for document management and content-centric workflow automation. Through scalable workflows, forms, no-code templates and AI-enabled capture, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations globally to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry - including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing - use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

