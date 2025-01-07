ZUMBA WANTS YOU TO IGNORE RESOLUTION POLLUTION WITH SAY IT. BELIEVE IT. CAMPAIGN

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "New Year's resolutions often feel heavy with pressure to change or conform, and that's just not our vibe," said Carolina Morales, Chief Marketing Officer of Zumba. "With 'Say It. Believe It.' we wanted to create a campaign that's all about celebrating confidence and self-expression. Partnering with Redfoo was a no-brainer-his infectious personality, love for fun, and the undeniable confidence of 'Sexy and I Know It' make him the perfect fit to remind people to embrace their sexy, just as they are."

Redfoo, known for his electric energy and unapologetic personality, echoes this sentiment. "To me, the sexiest thing anyone can be is themselves," said Redfoo. "That's why I'm so excited to team up with Zumba for this campaign. Zumba is all about bringing more happiness to the world, and that's a mission I can get behind. Plus, dancing in a Zumba class is just pure fun-you're sweating, you're smiling, and you're feeling yourself. What's better than that?"

"Say It. Believe It." officially launches this January with TV and Digital ads that will run globally, as well as social media activations that will run from January 7 through the end of March.

Zumba invites everyone, regardless of fitness level, to step into the New Year feeling empowered and ready to have fun. Because at the end of the day, fitness should be as much about smiling as it is about sweating.

For more information, visit

or follow on social @zumba.

Campaign Credits:

Carolina Moraes, Zumba Chief Marketing Officer

Adela Souto, Zumba Creative Director

Rebecca Dorfman, Zumba Senior Director of Consumer Marketing

Evan Wiggill, An Agency Called Us / Creative Director

Seth Epstein, Los York/ Director

Octopus Studios, Production

Media contact:

Rebecca Dorfman, [email protected]

About Zumba Fitness, LLC

Founded in 2001, Zumba is the largest branded dance fitness company in the world – reporting more than 15 million weekly participants, in 200,000 locations, across 185 countries. Zumba® blends world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography for an effective workout that empowers participants to become their best selves - mind, body and soul. In addition to its original Zumba program, the company offers 10 Zumba specialty classes – from aquatic-based to those specifically designed for active older adults and children. In 2016, Zumba launched its first non-dance, HIIT workout STRONG Nation®, where music acts as the main motivator. In 2023, Zumba launched CIRCL MobilityTM, a revolutionary new program designed to unlock the body's full potential through flexibility, breathwork, and mobility exercises. The Zumba® lifestyle is rounded out by the company's many consumer product offerings, including video games, VR +MR experiences, original music, activewear and footwear, and interactive Fitness-ConcertTM events. For more information about Zumba's programs and products, or to find a live class, visit zumba . Follow us on TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

SOURCE Zumba Fitness