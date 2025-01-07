Duke Energy Florida And Duke Energy Foundation Add To Long-Standing Support For Pinellas Education Foundation With $100,000 Grant

(MENAFN- 3BL)



Supports Pinellas County Schools' Future Cities program and enhanced experiences at Enterprise Village and Finance Park Brings total company donations to more than $4 million

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., January 7, 2025 /3BL/ - Thanks to a long-standing collaboration with Duke Florida, the Duke Energy Foundation and Pinellas Education Foundation, thousands of students will experience real-world economic and innovative engineering concepts to help them reach their full potential both in and out of the classroom.

Duke Energy Foundation provided a $100,000 grant to Pinellas County Schools' Future Cities program to help students in grades six through eight explore and create sustainable solutions around energy, land conservation and environmental issues. Through the program, middle school students imagine, research, design and build cities of the future that showcase their solution to a citywide sustainability issue.

The company also renewed its longtime sponsorship of Pinellas County Schools' Stavros Institute Enterprise Village and Finance Park, where thousands of elementary and high school students travel from across the state to develop basic economic concepts, understand the process between businesses and consumers and learn how to make sound personal finance decisions. During last year's school year, more than 14,000 students attended the storefronts.

“Enterprise Village and Finance Park have grown into one of Pinellas County's most popular destinations and innovative learning experiences,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.“Many of our employees and retirees have fond memories of Enterprise Village, visiting as students, volunteers or chaperones, which speaks to the lasting impact Pinellas Education Foundation programs have on our communities.”

This year, Duke Energy Florida upgraded its storefronts in Enterprise Village and Finance Park to reflect a smarter, brighter energy future with new energy efficiency jobs and innovative tools including thermal cameras, virtual reality experiences and renewable energy concepts. Duke Energy – then Florida Power Corporation – has been a sponsor of Enterprise Village since its inception in 1989.

“Duke Energy is a valued supporter of Pinellas Education Foundation,” said Kim Jowell, Pinellas Education Foundation chief executive officer.“They have a long-standing commitment to having a presence in our signature Enterprise Village and Finance Park programs.

“This year, we are particularly excited they will be providing opportunities for students to explore and create sustainable solutions around energy and environmental issues,” said Jowell.“Duke Energy exemplifies how investing in education enhances student learning experiences and drives academic success.”

For nearly four decades, Duke Energy Florida, its predecessor companies and the Duke Energy Foundation have supported Pinellas Education Foundation with more than $4 million in grants, donations and sponsorships.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Pinellas Education Foundation

Established in 1986, Pinellas Education Foundation is a nationally recognized, dynamic nonprofit organization committed to transforming students' lives, empowering them to achieve their full potential, and providing teachers with the resources they need to excel in the classroom. Through innovative initiatives, a strategic partnership with Pinellas County Schools, and collaboration with community partners, we work tirelessly to accelerate educational achievement for all students. With a comprehensive approach to education, our programs cover the bookends of learning, beginning with an emphasis on early literacy all the way through the intricate pathways of college and career readiness. Improving outcomes, especially for students with the greatest achievement gaps, is pivotal to our work. Our commitment to quality education spans the entire spectrum, and we are constantly evolving to address the ever-changing needs of students and teachers. To learn more, visit pinellaseducation .

Duke Energy Florida Media Contact: Audrey Stasko

Media line: 800.559.3853

Twitter: @DE_AudreyS

Pinellas Education Foundation Media Contact: Kate Smith

Office: 727.588.4816, Ext. 2128

...

View original content here .