Adena Health Named A U.S. Best-In-Class Employer

Adena has been recognized as a Best-in-Class Employer in Gallagher's 2024 U.S. Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey. This recognition underscores Adena's excellence in implementing effective strategies for managing people, benefits and human resources programs.

"Adena Health is proud to invest in our caregiver experience, providing outstanding benefits options, competitive compensation, and abundant career development opportunities to our employees," said Heather Sprague, PHR, SHRM-CP, Adena chief human resources officer. "When our employees thrive, it is not only our organization that benefits, but all of the communities we serve as well."

Adena was selected for its comprehensive approach to strategically investing in benefits, compensation, and the employee experience - all aimed at supporting the health, financial confidence, and career growth of its employees - while maintaining a sustainable cost structure.

Gallagher's Best-in-Class Employer designation helps current and prospective employees understand and appreciate an organization's workplace culture and people strategy, which are crucial differentiators in today's competitive labor market.

As a U.S. Best-in-Class Employer, Adena earned points based on its performance in several key areas:



Planning horizons for the benefits and compensation strategies

Extent of the well-being strategy

Turnover rate for full-time equivalents

Completion of a workforce engagement survey

Use of an HR technology strategy and its level of sophistication Difference in health care costs over the prior year

"Adena Health recognizes the crucial link between people's well-being and organizational success," said William F. Ziebell, CEO of Gallagher's Benefits & HR Consulting Division. "When employees enjoy their work, appreciate their benefits and feel connected, the organization thrives boosting positivity, retention, performance, and overall prosperity. That proactive people strategy helps make Adena a Best-in-Class Employer."

Adena Health

Adena Health is an independent, not-for-profit and locally governed health care organization delivering on its mission, "called to serve our communities," for more than 125 years. A regional economic catalyst, Adena Health is composed of more than 4,200 employees – including more than 200 physicians and 150 advanced practice providers. With hospitals containing a total of 341 beds, regional health centers, emergency and urgent care services, and primary and specialty care practices, Adena Health serves more than 400,000 residents across nine counties in south central and southern Ohio through its network of more than 40 locations. Its hospitals include the 266-bed Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe and three 25-bed critical access hospitals-Adena Fayette Medical Center in Washington Court House; Adena Greenfield Medical Center in Greenfield; and Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly. Adena Health specialty services include orthopedics and sports medicine, heart and vascular care, pediatric and women's health, and oncology services.

