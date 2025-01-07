Balance Sheet Of The Liquidity Contract With Natixis Oddo BHF SCA As Of December 31, 2024
1/7/2025 12:16:16 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strasbourg, January 7, 2025 – 06:00 pm CET
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2024, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
359,661 shares € 80,653.30
In the second half of 2024, a total of:
| Purchases
| 250,777 shares
| € 243,947.38
| 1,154 market transactions
| Sales
| 229 905 shares
| € 230,275.17
| 1,081 market transactions
It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:
At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:
164,183 shares € 246,158.00
Contacts
| Transgene:
Lucie LARGUIER
CFO
+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00
...
|
