Balance Sheet Of The Liquidity Contract With Natixis Oddo BHF SCA As Of December 31, 2024

Strasbourg, January 7, 2025 – 06:00 pm CET Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2024, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

359,661 shares € 80,653.30 In the second half of 2024, a total of:

Purchases 250,777 shares € 243,947.38 1,154 transactions Sales 229 905 shares € 230,275.17 1,081 market transactions





It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

€ 500,000.00



At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:



164,183 shares € 246,158.00

