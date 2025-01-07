High Growth In Specialty Chemical Distribution: New Report Forecasts 8.3% CAGR Through 2028

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Chemical Distribution Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The specialty chemical distribution market size has grown strongly in recent years. The growth observed during the historical period can be attributed to increased chemical consumption, heightened demand for a range of chemicals, expansion of floor spaces, and enhanced transparency and traceability.

The specialty chemical distribution market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $125.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to the expanding use across different end-user industries, growing awareness and adoption of vegan products, improving living standards, increased demand for personal care items, and a rising need for chemicals.

Key trends expected in this period include mergers and acquisitions, increased customization and personalization, collaborative supply chain models, and innovations in chemical formulation and product development.



The specialty chemical distribution market is expected to grow with the rising consumption of pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceuticals are medicines used to diagnose, treat, or prevent diseases in both humans and animals. The increasing demand for medications, driven by chronic disease management and the continual development of new drugs, boosts pharmaceutical consumption. Specialty chemical distribution supports the pharmaceutical industry by providing essential raw materials, ensuring a reliable supply chain, and aiding in the production of high-quality medications. For example, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations reported in June 2023 that pharmaceutical production in Europe grew from EUR 323.95 billion ($353,672.41 million) in 2021 to EUR 340 billion ($371,195 million) in 2022. This rising pharmaceutical consumption is driving the expansion of the specialty chemical distribution market.

Companies in the specialty chemical distribution sector are concentrating on advanced chemical warehouse solutions to improve efficiency, safety, and regulatory compliance. These solutions focus on the safe storage and management of chemicals, adhering to regulations, and handling hazardous substances securely. For instance, in May 2023, Tricore Surfactants Technologies FZC, an agrochemicals plant based in the UAE, launched a new Dangerous Goods (DG) warehouse and a customized powder blending unit. Located at their plant in Sharjah's Hamriyah Free Zone, this facility enhances their agrochemical production capabilities. The powder blending unit has a capacity of over 10,000 Metric tons (MT) per year, allowing the company to offer tailored solutions to global customers. The DG warehouse is designed to safely store hazardous substances and meets stringent safety and environmental standards.

In June 2023, Brenntag AG, a Germany-based chemicals distribution company, acquired Shanghai Saifu Chemical Development Co., Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is intended to strengthen Brenntag's presence and expertise in the Chinese market, with a focus on the personal care sector. Shanghai Saifu Chemical Development Co., Ltd. is a China-based distributor specializing in personal care ingredients, including specialty chemicals, coatings, emulsion polymerization, and cleaning chemicals.

Major companies operating in the specialty chemical distribution market are Brenntag, Univar Solutions, Celanese, Wacker Chemie, IMCD, Azelis Group, H.B. Fuller Company, Jebsen & Jessen, Omya, ICC Industries, Ferro Corporation, Elementis, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Barentz International, Helm, Stockmeier Group, Trecora Resources, Wilbur Ellis Holdings, REDA Chemicals, Quimidroga, Houghton International, Ter Group, Solvadis Deutschland and Biesterfeld.

This report focuses on specialty chemical distribution market which is experiencing strong growth.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

Markets Covered:



By Product: Computer-Aided Software Engineering (CASE); Agrochemicals; Electronic; Construction; Specialty Polymers And Resins; Flavor And Fragrances; Other Products

By Service: Transportation; Warehousing; Other Services By End-User: Chemical Industry; Pharmaceutical Industry; Specialty Chemical Industry; Other End-Users

Key Attributes:

